COLFAX — Fun, educational opportunities, and, of course, cows were in abundance at the 12th annual Farm-City Day held Sept. 7 at Denmark Dairy near Colfax in Dunn County.
Karl and Mandy Kragness, their daughter Olivia, and Dennis and Mary Kragness are building on a more-than-century-long family tradition on the farm as they continue to grow their farm in stages. They were happy to welcome people from around the area to their farm to get an up-close look at their dairy operation.
From a petting zoo, machinery from local implement dealers and a variety of educational and informative booths and exhibits to lunch available for purchase from a local 4-H club and wagon ride tours of the farm, the day provided plenty of opportunities to explore and learn about some of the inner workings of agriculture.
The wagon rides looped around the farm, with guides to explain what was occurring at each area, and wound through the cattle barns for an up-close look at the farm’s mainstay.
The farm’s milking parlor could be viewed through windows or on a TV screen in the attached office.
“I think they’re going to see that we are a family farm, even though we are a rather large farm,” Karl said.
Between the primary farm near Colfax and a recently acquired property near Ridgeland, the Kragnesses have approximately 2,400 cows and 4,500 acres, Karl said.
Heifers on the farm are raised to six months, and then they are moved to a small town in Nebraska to be raised on dirt lots for a year and half before they come back to the farm.
Cow comfort, safety, and efficiency are driving factors behind how the operation is run.
“Cow comfort runs hand in hand with the quality of milk products that we get out of these cows,” Karl said.
Denmark Dairy has implemented a complex sand-separation system designed to reclaim 90% of sand used for bedding, an investment that saves them 25 to 30 semi loads of sand a week. Along with the sand bedding, free-choice feeding, fans and a sprinkler system over the cows help keep the cows as comfortable as possible.
Each part of the process works together in a system that seems to function well for the farm. Denmark Dairy also employs approximately 40 people to keep the farm operating smoothly.
“It’s quite a process that I think we take for granted because we see it every day,” Karl said.
Dairy is a unique industry, Karl said, because there are a lot of different ways to do it and a lot of different ways to do it right. By hosting Farm-City Day, people could see why the Kragnesses run their business the way they do and how it helps them stay competitive.
“People driving by don’t get to see this stuff, so it’s an opportunity for them to stop in and see firsthand what we do,” Karl said.
Anticipated attendance numbers for Farm-City Day on Sept. 7 exceeded 1,000. In addition to the Sept. 7 event, the farm welcomed 550 third- and fourth-graders and their teachers to the farm on Sept. 6 for a full-day field trip.
There are plenty of educational opportunities for kids to see on the farm, Karl said, and Farm-City Day can help open the kids’ eyes to the agricultural industry.
Farm-City Day rotates to a different farm annually between Dunn, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. A wide variety of farms, small or large, organic or more traditional, are included in the rotation, said Katie Wantoch, UW-Extension Dunn County agriculture agent.
“Last year our host farm was an organic dairy and this year’s more traditional, a little larger, a lot more cows on this farm than last year’s host farm,” Wantoch said in reference to the varying scales of represented farms. “They do different practices, and it’s nice to show people what they have here.”
Planning for this Farm-City Day began six months ago, Wantoch said. An all-volunteer committee organizes the event and goes through the process of selecting a host farm, lining up sponsors, and arranging for volunteers to cover all aspects of the free event.
More information about Farm-City Day and full biographies of Denmark Dairy and previous host farms can be found by visiting www.farm-cityday.com.