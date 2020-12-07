The spark that led to the creation of the Dairy Innovation Hub was kindled by farmers and others in the agriculture industry.
“Really this was a request from grassroots dairy farmers,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, dairy farmer and moderator of a farmer panel during the inaugural Dairy Innovation Hub Dairy Summit.
A year after the hub officially got underway, the dairy industry research coming out of the initiative is starting to emerge, and the producers that made the grassroots movement a success have high hopes that the research being done now will make a difference for generations of the dairy industry.
The ideas voiced by the farmer panelists — Amy Penterman, Dutch Dairy, Thorp; Mitch Breunig, Mystic Valley Dairy, Sauk City; and Katie Roth, Banner Ridge Farms, Platteville — underscored both the diversity of the dairy industry in Wisconsin and the common threads and challenges that manage to keep it all tied together.
The aims of the Dairy Innovation Hub from a farmer’s perspective could be seated on a “three-legged stool,” Breunig said.
“We’re always looking for new things that will help us ... take better care of our cows, take better care of the environment and also take better care of our business,” he said, referencing how important it is for farms to simply be profitable.
Manure and air quality were concerns raised by all three of the panelists.
Breunig said he hoped ways to scale manure solutions to be viable to smaller dairies could be found. Manure digesters and other equipment can be cost-prohibitive and impractical for those farms, he said.
Manure is one of the costliest things to deal with on the farm, Penterman said.
Penterman suggested looking into ways to make getting rid of manure easier and more economical, more ways to efficiently recycle water and options to reduce odors associated with manure.
Air quality, including odors from manure lagoons, was also a concern for Roth.
She recalled being on the farm with her daughter on a windy day and being able to smell the lagoon.
“I thought this is something that needs some attention,” Roth said.
More research on crop rotation, no-till planting and other ways farms could be more environmentally friendly would also be useful, Penterman said.
Cover crops, in particular, was an area the Breunig said he’d like to see research devoted to.
A “pie in the sky” idea that Penterman also presented would be to determine if there is a way, potentially even using corn, soy, or byproducts from milk or cheese, to create biodegradable plastic to be used on piles.
Better communication and collaboration was another aim that multiple panelists said they hoped could be achieved.
In regards to communicating with the “non-farm public,” Roth wanted to know if they could discover the best ways and frequency for dairy farmers to communicate with people who more often becoming increasingly distant from the field of agriculture.
Making sure that youth in particular were able to stay connected to agriculture was a concern voiced by Penterman.
Also, Breunig and Penterman both advocated for more research opportunities on many different farms, so that farmers are able to share discoveries with each other and learn from each other.
“How can we create a learning environment for (dairies of any size) that we can learn from one another?” Penterman said.
Finding new ways to better take care of the herd and all that they produce was also a concern for the panelists.
Research that would enable affordable detection of hypocalcemia was something Roth said she hoped could occur, noting that a BHBA meter allows them to do something similar in being able to detect ketosis.
A newer field of herd health that Roth said she’d like to see research devoted to, if possible, is cow chiropractic.
“As a human, I go to a chiropractor on a regular basis, and I think it would fit in really nicely with one of the (Dairy Innovation Hub’s) priority areas about animal welfare,” she said.
Breunig said that a problem that he’s experienced on his farm that he could see being looked into is if butter fats and solids are being lost when the milk is transported from their basement parlor up to the tankers and how to move milk more gently if that is the case.
The Dairy Innovation Hub provides a chance to get answers to questions and problems like these, so that 20 years from now, dairy farmers aren’t continuing to ask themselves they same questions year after year, Breunig said.
“Research is really so critical to the decisions that we as farmers, that we make on our farms,” Roth said.
Penterman also asked legislators to open the door to innovation within the dairy industry by not severely regulating to the point where innovation is much less likely to occur.
“We’ve got such bright minds at our universities, and there’s so many opportunities for innovation and different industries that are able to use innovation,” she said, “but don’t regulate it out of existence.”
When research and the Dairy Industry Hub are encouraged and funded, it result in an outcome that good for people outside of the industry too, Mayer said.
“Making that investment ... in research, giving us the answers to tomorrow’s problems, so that we can continue to lead the world in innovation here in the state of Wisconsin,” she said, “it’ll bring dollars in business that will have an impact on every single community. And it will fuel jobs and opportunities and education.”