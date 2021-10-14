Members of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative can begin making reservations to attend their fall member district meetings, taking place across the cooperative’s seven-state membership territory during the months of November and December.
Member meetings take place across the Midwest, from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to northeast Iowa to South Dakota and across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Each meeting will include an update on cooperative programs and services, a legislative update, elections and resolutions in addition to the meal.
“We look forward to hosting these fall member meetings as it provides a chance for board members and cooperative staff to receive direct feedback from members and to share information on what the cooperative has been doing on their behalf and the industry as a whole,” says John Rettler, dairy farmer from Neosho, Wis., and FarmFirst President. “This is also a great opportunity for members to meet other producers from their district and to discuss industry news and the latest developments on farm policy.”
Meeting locations are listed below and can also be found at the cooperative’s website and in the MilkLine, the cooperative’s member newsletter. Members must make reservations to attend their district meeting to provide an accurate meal count. Reservations can be made by visiting www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com or by calling 608-286-1906. Deadlines for making reservations are a week prior to each meeting.