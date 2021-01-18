The global coronavirus pandemic brought much uncertainty to the dairy industry.
Shutdowns at the onset of the pandemic caused milk prices to plunge and oversupply issues led to farmers disposing of milk. Then changes in consumer buying habits led to improving milk prices as more dairy products were being used for at-home cooking.
However, even during the months when milk prices looked good last year, many dairy farmers didn’t see the full benefit of those improved prices come through on their milk checks.
Negative producer price differentials have been pulling down the prices farmers are paid for their Class III milk. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, negative PPDs cost U.S. dairy farmers more than $3 billion in 2020.
About 75% of total U.S. milk production is covered under the Federal Milk Marketing Order program, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FMMOs establish minimum prices paid to farmers through a process of collecting dairy commodity market prices, determining handler prices based on end-use, and establishing minimum uniform prices through pooling, according to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
The Federal Milk Marketing Order system of “pricing and pooling” is done monthly. Pricing is basically about the way that money is collected from dairy plants and pooling is the method of paying those funds out to dairy producers, according to “Making Sense of Your Milk Price in the Pandemic Economy: Negative PPDs, Depooling, and Reblending,” an informational letter by Mark Stephenson, director of the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Profitability at UW-Madison, and Andrew Novakovic, professor emeritus of agricultural economics emeritus at Cornell University.
Milk pricing establishes a minimum price that must be paid for milk depending on what products are made from it. It is a floor price, and premiums are often paid above those levels, Stephenson and Novakovic said.
The four uniform “classes” throughout the FMMO system are Class I, fluid milk; Class II, which is milk used to make soft products like ice cream, cottage cheese and yogurt; Class III, which is milk used to make hard cheese products; and Class IV, milk used to make butter and powdered dry milk products.
Producer price differentials are determined based on the spread of the various milk class prices in a given month, Stephenson said during his “Pandemic, Prices and PPDs … What will 2021 Offer?” presentation at an October UW-Extension Dairy Market and Nutrition Update webinar. When milk is pooled, Stephenson said, the PPD becomes negative during scenarios where the Class III price rises too fast, as it did in June and July of 2020, or when the spread between Classes I, III and IV prices gets wider.
A negative PPD on a farmer’s milk check means the pool doesn’t have enough money from processor payments to pay all pooled milk at Class III component values.
“Under more ordinary price relationships and movements, negative PPDs and depooling are not as common an occurrence. But, a pandemic is anything but common,” Stephenson and Novakovic wrote in their informational letter.
“The addition of cooperative pricing plans to discriminate prices for farms that are increasing production more rapidly is yet another factor that is causing turbulence in month-to-month milk prices, as well as substantial differences from one farm to the next.”
The difference between the Class III milk price and other prices of milk reached record-highs in 2020. In June, the Class III milk price was $21.04 per hundredweight, more than $9.60 per hundredweight higher than the base Class I milk price. In July, the price difference between Class III, which hit $24.54, and IV was nearly $11 per hundredweight, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Because of those price differences, negative PPDs offset the Class III price in some dairy farmers’ milk checks by $5 to $7 per hundredweight at times in 2020.
“Do you want to know how much year to date negative PPD alone has impacted just me and my farm?” one farmer wrote as part of an email to The Country Today in December. “Over $75,000 PPD impact, and I’m about to take another $5/hundredweight hit on November’s final milk check.”
Stephenson during a Jan. 11 presentation of “Pandemic, prices, and PPDs ... What will 2021 offer?” Hoard’s Dairyman webinar said negative producer price differentials are likely to continue in at least the early part of 2021 mostly due to the big difference between Class III and IV prices.
“I’m still forecasting negative PPDs, but not nearly as bad for 2021,” he said. “Especially in January, during that time period right now with the current futures markets it’s suggesting we would have a negative PPD. If we get a fair amount of de-pooling, it will be even more negative and could be up to $3 or $4 negative PPD in January. But after that it starts to dwindle and we may not see much of a negative PPD at all.”
A poll Stephenson took during the Hoard’s Dairyman webinar showed an interest among participants in addressing PPD issues but a stronger interest in more thorough FMMO overhaul. He said changes to Federal Milk Marketing Orders are complex and there may be no easy way to only address one issue without causing problems somewhere else within the FMMOs.
“If they announced next month that we’re going to have a federal order hearing, and it was going to be a broad-based hearing — because we’ve got a bunch of issues that need to be looked at and not just negative PPDs — it will take years for that hearing to take place, to hear everything that needs to be heard, to have the Agricultural Marketing Service go back into a huddle and come up with a recommended decision before we vote on it,” Stephenson said. “It’s not going to be a short-term process. There are a few things we could probably do quickly, but I’m also afraid that just addressing one small piece of a federal order system is only going to cause additional problems in other areas.
“I think we have to look at it as an entire system of regulation and rules.”
Tony and Peggy Knorn of Junion Homestead Farm in Casco are part of a group of farmers from across the country hoping to see changes to Federal Milk Marketing Orders to address milk pricing provisions and pooling rules.
“Milk produced on my farm can be used for bottle, cheese, powder, or anything milk is made into,” Tony and Peggy Knorn said in an email sent to The Country Today. “We should not be penalized because one plant makes something that has a lower price. It is up to the plant to decide what they make.”
The Knorns run a 250 cow milking herd. They said PPDs cost them more than $100,000 in 2020.
According to examples from the American Farm Bureau Federation, assuming a national average milk yield per cow of nearly 12,000 pounds of milk produced from June to November, a 200-cow dairy in western Pennsylvania would have experienced PPD milk check “deductions” of nearly $130,000, and for a 3,000-cow dairy operation in California, the negative PPDs would represent milk check deductions of more than $2.5 million.
“As a producer we do not have a say on how our milk is priced. There needs to be a change for the better, we have to be able to make a living,” the Knorns wrote. “We are a fifth generation farm established in 1868, it is hard to encourage the next generation to continue when there is such variables in the milk price all the time.”