The first ever Art of Cheese Festival, happening August 14-16 in Madison, has been announced. The festival features an array of cheese-focused activities specially curated for ultimate cheese lovers.
A variety of classes will be led by experts. Classes range from making cheese to cooking with cheese and pairing cheese to crafting the perfect cheeseboard.
Attendees can also hop on the cheese bus to visit Wisconsin dairy farms, creameries and enjoy other special experiences.
A unique and elevated dining experience outdoors with a four-course meal prepared by world class local chefs will be available. Each course will feature Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses.
Look for restaurant features across the state all week long that highlight Wisconsin’s most popular cheeses.
A cheese fair pop-up market in downtown Madison is your one stop shop for sampling and purchasing Wisconsin Cheese. Taste the cheese, meet the makers and take home your favorites to share with family and friends.
One of the most anticipated highlights of the weekend will likely be the Cheese Ball, featuring live music, food, drinks, performers and of course, a chance to taste your way through the State of Cheese.
The Art of Cheese Festival is just a few months away. Go to ArtofCheeseFestival.com to stay connected and be the first to know when tickets go on sale.