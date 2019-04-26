The Leader has confirmed that the former F&A Dairy plant and facility in Dresser will be closed in less than six weeks, according to information relayed to employees and Dresser village officials from the new owners, Canadian-based Saputo Cheese.
The closure is part of the Saputo plan to consolidate and expand into the U.S. and dovetails with the consolidation into their Almena plant operation. Employees of the former F&A Dairy in Dresser were informed of the closure at a mandatory corporate meeting, and a letter was sent to Dresser Village President Bryan “Fatboy” Raddatz on April 22 outlining the closure and addressing the immediate loss of employment.
The Dresser facility has just less than 50 employees in a variety of areas, primarily cheese production (15 employees) and packaging (14 employees). Prior to Saputo purchasing F&A Dairy’s Dresser and New Mexico facilities last fall, there were a combined 170 employees between the two facilities, for which Saputo reportedly paid $85 million in cash.
In the April 22 Saputo letter, they reference “operational efficiencies” as a reason for the closure, after “a comprehensive evaluation process.”
“As part of our strategic objectives to expand our market position in the U.S. and improve the overall performance of our U.S. manufacturing assets … Saputo has reached the difficult decision to completely and permanently close the Dresser Plant,” the Saputo letter stated. “The primary reasons for this decision are the age of the facility and the magnitude of the likely capital investments that would be required at the Dresser Plant in the future.”
Saputo only gave notice to village officials because of federal and state regulation requiring advance notice on what might be considered a “mass layoff,” outlining why they did not think it qualified as such but admitting that there are ways it might be construed. They only gave notice to the village “… out of an abundance of caution in the event that the closure results in or triggers events that, in the aggregate, could potentially constitute a ‘mass layoff,’ ‘plant closing’ or ‘business closing’ under applicable law.”
The law they reference is the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, which has a similar Wisconsin ruling called the Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff Law. While Saputo claims that neither law is technically applicable in the situation, as they are offering employment to an unspecified number of affected employees at their Almena production facility, 35 miles away in Barron County.
“We are hopeful that the vast majority of hourly employees will accept offers of employment at the Almena Plant and that the WARN Acts will not be triggered,” stated Saputo regional human resources director Lisa Housner. “However, it is possible that a sufficient number of hourly employees will not accept offers of employment such that 25 or more total employees are ‘affected’ by the closure of the Dresser Plant.”
If 25 or more affected employees do not accept the relocation offer, the WARN Act may be triggered, and there are a variety of compensatory and other standards they must make to the affected employees, including giving at least 60 days’ notice or equivalent compensation.
The Dresser Saputo facility was known as the F&A Dairy plant for decades and has a long local history, previously known as the Indianhead Dairy facility.
The Dresser cheese plant became an essential part of early cheese production expansion plans for the Terranova brothers, Frank and Angela, who started making cheese in Michigan more than 60 years ago, as the F&A Dairy Company. The Terranova brothers expanded into Amery with Belle Cheese by purchasing a manufacturing facility in 1965 and later moved into Dresser with the purchase of the former Indianhead Dairy plant.
The Dresser facility was among the leading employers in the area, directly and indirectly, and produced a variety of cheeses, including mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, Monterey Jack and special blends.
In recent years, the Dresser F&A facility has been under heightened security due to odors from their lagoons west of the village, which led to a host of remedies and actions over the years, with varying degrees of success.
However, the lagoon smell issue appeared to have been mostly solved recently, after the former owners went through an extensive series of trial-and-error techniques and changes involving the state Department of Natural Resources and consultants.
It is unclear what will happen to the Dresser F&A Dairy facility as Saputo has refused to comment publicly on any plans for the plant and facility and has yet to publicly acknowledge the plant’s closure.