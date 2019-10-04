This January, hundreds of dairy farmers from throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest and the nation will come to the Monona Terrace in Madison for Dairy Strong — a conference and trade show that brings industry professionals and dairy farmers of all sizes together to learn, engage and explore what’s important today and tomorrow in the dairy industry.
Dairy farmers who register by Nov. 1 are invited to attend Dairy Strong for free, with registration currently open at dairystrong.org. To receive two complimentary registrations, farmers are asked to register before Nov. 1 before prices increase to $150 for both days or $99 for one day, respectively.
Dairy Strong will be held Jan. 22-23. More information about Dairy Strong, including the complete schedule, can be found at dairystrong.org.