Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will be hosting a Dairy Grazing Seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus in the Aural Umhoefer Building, Room A-001. This event is free and open to the public.
Speakers for this seminar will include Serge Koenig with Sauk County Land Resources and Environment, who will talk about how to get started with rotational grazing and cost share opportunities. Paul Dietmann from Compeer Financial will present on the financial benefits of grazing and Joe Tomandl III, the executive director for the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship, will speak about the first formal agriculture apprenticeship in the United States. The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship was created by dairy farmers for dairy farmers and is dedicated to strengthening the dairy industry.
Following the presentations from Koenig, Dietmann and Tomandl, there will be a farmer panel consisting of four dairy farmers from Sauk County who have incorporated rotational grazing into their operations. Learn firsthand from these farmers on what has and has not worked as they transition to a rotational grazing system for their herds.
A lunch will be provided for all attendees at this event. To attend, please RSVP to Justine Bula by Jan. 14 by calling 608-355-4842 or emailing justine.bula@saukcounty.wi.gov.
For more information about this event and a complete agenda for the day, visit www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-events.