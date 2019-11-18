OREGON — The morning before agriculture journalist Pete Hardin was to present on Wisconsin’s dairy industry, a historic announcement was made — Dean Foods, America’s largest milk producer, had filed for bankruptcy, the biggest bankruptcy ever in the history of the U.S. dairy industry. And while Hardin called the move “predictable,” it once again brought the dairy industry back into the spotlight.
With 45 years of experience as a dairy journalist, publishing The Milkweed for the past 40 years, Hardin knows the struggles of the dairy industry. He recalled growing up in Sussex, New Jersey, where the county was home to 4,000 dairy farms. The now 70-year-old reflected on the changing landscape of his home county, where only a dozen dairy farms now remain.
He recognizes these struggles aren’t unique to just Sussex County, as the statistics tell us the number of dairy farms continue to decline across the U.S. In fact, Wisconsin is losing about two dairy farms every day.
“It’s time for a reset — a strategic look around and ahead to better assure the viability of our family farms,” he said.
But before looking to the future, one must look to the past, with Hardin crediting past innovators with the rise of Wisconsin’s dairy industry, which now adds $45.6 billion to the state’s economy each year.
According to Hardin, in the decades after the Civil War, deep thinkers in Wisconsin realized they had a problem: the cultivation of wheat had exhausted soil fertility and much of the timber in the state had been cut down. Many good things had come about because of the state’s wheat and timber industries, but it was time to brainstorm what could be done to add to the state’s economy once again.
And their answer was dairying.
“It was the greatest act of economic development in U.S history — an honest, economic development of wealth,” Hardin said. “And to this day, dairy remains the main cornerstone of Wisconsin agriculture.”
From these humble beginnings until the present, farm milk income has been the lifeblood of rural Wisconsin, Hardin argued, building many of the rural communities we see dotting Wisconsin’s landscape today.
With the emergence of Wisconsin’s dairy industry also came the emergence of expertise, particularly from UW-Madison, where professors like Steven Babcock contributed to dairy history, inventing the Babcock Test to determine the fat content of milk in the early 1900s. His invention really put Wisconsin on the map, Hardin said.
Other new technology was also emerging; silos provided storage of crops and allowed for better overwintering of livestock and deep rooted crops like alfalfa were beginning to be heavily promoted among farmers. Things were looking good — until the Great Depression, which began impacting farms years before the 1930s.
“The ‘30s were tough for agriculture, including dairy,” Hardin said.
Dairy farmers faced continued challenges into the 1980s, with some of those challenges still seen in the industry today. Mother Nature remains a huge challenge, although Hardin said some challenges now are almost as big as Mother Nature, like fluctuating trade policies and the emotional collapse of farm families in rural areas.
Niche markets have shown it is possible to make changes and be successful, with organic, grass-fed, GMO-free, lactose-free and higher fat enhanced dairy products making their way onto shelves as options for consumers. Butter has also made a rebound after decades of fraudulent research pointed a finger at animal fats in diets as a cause of heart attacks.
What intrigues Hardin as “an old journalist” now is the marrying of dairy, nutrition and wellness; from the discovery of milk fat membranes and how they can offer health benefits to infants through formula to A2 milk, he’s impressed with all the applications of research and science in dairy. However, in order for the industry to move forward, he believes the industry as a whole needs to support new attitudes and practices.
The outspoken journalist had a few ideas on how the dairy industry could boost its future viability, including the creation of a farmer and cheese plant mail order business, where Wisconsin cheese could be sold to neighbors in other states. He said there needs to be more incentives to get young people back to the farm too, and more local control needs to go back to the municipalities in the form of zoning authority as they receive plans for large dairy facilities.
Imitation dairy products continue to be of concern to Hardin, who feels there hasn’t been enough safety studies done on lab engineered proteins before those products have been brought to market. Perhaps some new research could be completed at UW-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research, although a large renovation project, which has gone over-budget, has yet to be completed.
Hardin also sees “manure as a frontier,” and is a believer in composting to reduce greenhouse gases and be better stewards of the environment and land.
Finally, in order to move forward, Hardin said we have to view dairy and agriculture in the state as opportunities to address three major issues in our society: soil erosion, greenhouse gases and flood control.
“I’ve spent my lifetime watching this industry and we have good people in this industry,” he said. “Wisconsin has an opportunity to look at it’s agriculture resources and have some cognitive plans to do better in the future and really set the stage.”