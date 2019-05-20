Galen Emanuele will bring his encouraging message, “Create a ‘Yes’ Culture on Your Farm,” to the 2019 National Holstein Convention in Appleton. He will speak from noon to 1:20 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
“Galen’s dynamic keynote will profoundly impact the way you communicate, show up and contribute to your team,” added Jodi Hoynoski, programs manager with the Holstein Foundation. “You will laugh and learn while coming away with new, powerful tools to enhance your leadership abilities, self-awareness, emotional intelligence and capacity to drive exceptional culture within your farm or business.”
Galen is an internationally acclaimed speaker who works with teams and organizations including Fortune 500s such as Microsoft, CBRE, Expedia and Shell to create a profound shift in how teams and leaders communicate and show up in business.
Access to the presentation will be available with lunch for $15. Online ticket orders can be placed at www.2019holsteinconventionwi.com/register. For more information, contact Laura Daniels of the Dairy Girl Network at lauradaniels@uwalumni.com; Jodi Hoynoski of the Holstein Foundation at jhoynoski@holstein.com; or Corey Geiger, co-chairman of the 2019 National Holstein Convention, at cgeiger@uwalumni.com.