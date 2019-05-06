The dairy industry’s continued woes were the subject of the first hearing this year for the U.S. House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture. The hearing was held April 30 in Washington, D.C.
Lawmakers heard from several witnesses, who provided important perspectives on the state of U.S. dairy, which is in its fifth year of low prices and its second year of trade-related hardships.
“Dairy’s challenges reverberate through the U.S. economy, and it’s appropriate that lawmakers put dairy first on its 2019 agenda,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “We thank all of the farmers and industry leaders who spoke out.”
The NMPF also commended subcommittee Chairman Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., and ranking member Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., as well as Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn.,, who took the time to speak at the hearing, for their attention to dairy’s urgent needs.
In their opening statements, Melrose, Minn., dairy farmer Sadie Frericks spoke of the importance of the new Dairy Margin Coverage program as a risk management tool as her family weathers economic challenges.
California Dairies Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Andrei Mikhalevsky provided an overview of dairy’s trade issues, a rising concern as exports are crucial to increasing dairy demand.
Pennsylvania dairy farmer Dave Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, discussed additional challenges, including the importance of milk consumption in schools and the need to combat mislabeled fake milks in the marketplace.
New York dairy farmer Michael McMahon gave voice to the dairy industry’s unique workforce challenges, including the lack of a viable guest worker program that covers year-round workers, and Scott Brown, director of strategic partnerships for the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, provided economic insight.
National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson submitted written testimony highlighting the considerable financial difficulties American dairy producers have withstood for the past several years.
NFU Vice President Patty Edelburg, who co-owns and operates a dairy farm in Amherst Junction, has witnessed the devastation firsthand: “For more than four years, dairy farmers nationwide have been paid well below the cost of production,” she said. “It would take years of profitability for many family dairy farmers to rebuild their equity and get their farms back on stable footing. With mounting piles of debt and no significant price rebound in sight, thousands of family farmers have been left with no choice but to close their doors.”
While short-term support is critical to help farmers survive the immediate economic challenges, Edelburg recommended that legislators also pursue long-term solutions to overproduction, which has plagued the industry.
“The 2018 Farm Bill provides improvements that will help stem losses for many family farmers, but this support alone won’t be enough to save the dairy industry. We need to have a meaningful conversation about supply management options that will ensure dairy farmers are paid a fair price from the market.”
DMC sign-up to start
The NMPF encourages farmers to prepare for Dairy Margin Coverage sign-up, which is scheduled to begin June 17. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision tool, designed to help farmers determine their appropriate coverage level, is now online at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/farm-bill/farm-safety-net/dairy-programs/mpp-decision-tool/index.
Late last week, letters were sent to producers informing them of their premium refunds under the previous Margin Protection Program.