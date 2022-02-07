What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Wisconsin? If it was cheese, there is a reason for that! As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to more than 600 varieties, types, and styles of cheese that are perfect for any reason or season. Whether you are gathering with loved ones, watching your favorite football team, or celebrating Valentine’s Day, Wisconsin cheese is a tasty option for any snack or meal.
Wisconsin’s more than 1,200 talented and dedicated cheesemakers are the ingredient that makes our state’s cheese so special. In fact, they have helped our state win more awards for cheese than anywhere else in the world. For a small group of elite cheesemakers that are passionate about pushing their education to the limit, there is one final step – becoming a certified Master Cheesemaker.
The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program is like getting a Ph.D. in cheese. Wisconsin has the only Master Cheesemaker Program outside of Europe and is the only state that requires a license to make cheese. To become a Master Cheesemaker, applicants must be a licensed Wisconsin Cheesemaker for 10 years and then complete coursework and submit samples for an additional three years on one type of cheese.
The product of Wisconsin cheesemakers’ hard work can be found in many grocery stores. In fact, more than half of all specialty cheese in the U.S. comes from Wisconsin. If you are looking for the perfect crowd pleaser for Valentine’s Day, try a dessert cheese board. Fresh fruit, jam, and chocolate help to balance the richness of cheese and naturally contrast the salty, savory flavors. Mini Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecakes are another perfect way to celebrate that special someone in your life. They are the cutest and creamiest treat for Valentine’s Day and topped with a delicious chocolate covered strawberry.
Even though we are at the end of football season, there are still opportunities to enjoy football and celebrate being a Wisconsinite! Game day snacking is not complete without an assortment of delicious Wisconsin cheeses. Whether you are looking for the perfect cheese dip recipe or football themed cheese board ideas, https://wisconsincheese.com/ has great recipes for you to try.
As you visit your local cheese shop or search grocery store shelves, look for the “Proudly Wisconsin Cheese” badge to find a high quality cheese made in Wisconsin! Buying Wisconsin’s safe, nutritious food products supports farmers and food processors and contributes to the economic strength of Wisconsin communities. Learn more about Wisconsin cheese and find endless cheese board inspiration and recipe suggestions at https://wisconsincheese.com/.