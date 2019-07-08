Dairy farmers, allied members of the dairy community and guests are invited to attend annual policy picnics July 17-18, co-hosted by Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and held at four locations over two days on member farms. Each free policy picnic will include a meal, briefing on state and federal issues, networking and an optional farm tour.
State policy discussion will include budget, driver’s card, transportation, dairy innovation hub, nutrient trading and more. Federal discussion will focus on trade, immigration reform, labeling issues, school milk and farm bill. Speakers include John Holevoet, Aaron Stauffacher and Chad Zulegar from DBA/Edge and Mike Torrey from Michael Torrey Assoc., Washington. D.C.
Policy picnics will be held on July 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at ToldYaSo Holsteins, Nick and Maria Woldt, 1756 Berlin Road, Marshall; and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cottonwood Dairy, Jim Winn, Brian and Randy Larson, 9600 County Road D, South Wayne. On July 18, picnics will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Minglewood, Inc., Kevin, Roxann Solum and family, 60 105th St., Deer Park; and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm, Jon, Heidi Fischer and family, 6800 Victor Road, Hatley.
Food and refreshments will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated and can be completed at dairyforward.com. Contact Maria Woldt with any questions at mwoldt@dairyforward.com or 608-577-4345.