Levi Lloyd Kindschi of Loganville was recently named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association. This is the highest honor that can be achieved by a youth in the association.
Kindschi's enthusiasm for the breed began in 2015, when he won the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeder's youth essay calf contest. Kindschi, 20, went on to participate in Guernsey contests for prepared speaking, extemporaneous speech, display boards, quiz bowl, and video at both state and national conventions. He has also exhibited, marketed and bred Guernseys under his late grandfather Leon's pre-fix, Kin-Land.
Some of Kindschi's other dairy achievements include: 2019 Outstanding Wisconsin Guernsey Youth; a Wisconsin Brown Swiss Grant Calf Winner; a Wisconsin Holstein Association scholarship and DistinguishJunior Member; FFA SAE-Dairy Grant, and Agri-Science Fair Gold and Silver Medals; John Haskins scholarships, Select Sires scholarship; Guernsey's Turley scholarship.
Kindschi is a May 2020 graduate from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore with a degree in Farm Operations and Management-Dairy. He recently accepted a full-time dairy position at the Dairy Forage Research Center.
Kindschi's parents, Bill and Tara, are not dairy farmers but did start his love of dairy when they borrowed a calf from a local farm for him to train and exhibit for the county fair.
This award is an extra honor, as Levi was born with a cognitive memory disorder and several learning disabilities including ADHD and a speech impairment, Tara Kindschi said in a news release.
"The skills required to train a calf to lead, plus the washing and daily care were both tasks that Levi could do at that age," she said. "Further, only a few items needed to be memorized and spoken during the showmanship class and the concentration needed for that were helpful in increasing his self confidence.
"With help from numerous breeders, friends and family, Levi took it from there!"