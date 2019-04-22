Menomonie veterinarian Robert (Bob) Dean Cleary died peacefully at home on April 2 with family by his side.
Cleary spent much of his youth exploring his grandfather’s farm in Nebraska. It was there that he discovered his life’s pursuit of veterinary medicine while helping with a farrowing sow at age 8.
He later moved with his family to Sleepy Eye, Minn. He attended the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine, joining the university’s agricultural fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1964.
Cleary served as a captain in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps from 1964 to 1966 based at Fort Dix, N.J., caring for military dogs and overseeing food safety for troops serving in Vietnam.
After his military service, Cleary briefly practiced veterinary medicine in Eden. The family relocated to Menomonie, where Cleary helped establish the Hoof and Paw Clinic. While attending the needs of both large and companion animals, he most treasured his work with the dairy community, viewing his dairy farmer clients with deep warmth and respect.
During his three decades working in veterinary medicine, Cleary was an active member of the American Veterinary Medicine Association, the Wisconsin Veterinary Medicine Association and the Bovine Practitioners Association. He also served as both president and secretary of the Northwestern Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association.
Injuries forced Cleary to leave active veterinary practice in 1999, but he continued to apply his professional expertise to volunteer veterinary endeavors around the globe throughout the early-2000s. In 2000, he served in the U.S. Peace Corps as an animal production specialist in the mountainous regions of Cajabamba, Ecuador. Between 2001 and 2002, he worked as a volunteer agent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, assisting the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to combat a foot-and-mouth outbreak in England. He later acted as a USDA agent in California, combatting an avian flu outbreak. He assisted the American Veterinary Medical Association, providing veterinary services to farmers in rural Nicaragua.
His volunteer work expanded beyond veterinary medicine and included a mission to Chiapas, Mexico, for the United Church of Christ, where he lent his muscle to a building project for the indigenous community and a mission to Guatemala for Farmer-to-Farmer to help a village rebuild its school following a devastating landslide. He also helped countless hurricane survivors with the American Red Cross in Texas in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and in Florida in 2004 following hurricanes Charlie, Ivan and Frances.
Cleary acted as a Spanish interpreter for dairy farmers across Dunn County, providing both farmers and their Spanish-speaking help critical language support, helping to train incoming Hispanic farm workers in dairy farm operations.
Cleary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kitz Nierengarten Cleary; children Michele and Matt; and grandchildren Dolan, Lauren and ParkerJane.