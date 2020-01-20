OWEN — Frigid temperatures that so often define Wisconsin winters might not have you thinking too much about ice cream in January, but Wisconsin-made ice cream produced by Mauel’s Dairy in Clark County just might have you craving the sweet treat at any point during the year.
Mauel’s Dairy is owned and operated today by John Mauel, grandson of the man who started the business in Owen in 1919 and began making ice cream there in the early 1920s. Mauel’s brother consults on the business, and his nephew is also involved in the operation.
Mauel’s grandfather, a University of Wisconsin graduate, made cheese, bottled milk and crafted ice cream at the plant. When Mauel’s father went into the service, they sold everything except the ice cream-making equipment.
Upon Mauel’s father’s return from the service, he took over the business, and a new plant in Owen, the one still currently operated, was built in 1960. A retail store was opened at the new plant and run by Mauel’s mother for many years. Ice cream was also sold door to door.
After Mauel purchased the business from his father, store delivery in the area surrounding Owen grew, and their ice cream starting making its way to fairs and other events.
The premium quality ice cream made by Mauel’s is not something that not many do anymore, Mauel said. Others tend to prioritize factors like how cheap it is to produce when making their ice cream, he added.
“We try to make premium ice cream with Wisconsin milk and Wisconsin cream,” Mauel said.
Where other companies may tend to specialize down to more basic flavors like vanilla and chocolate, Mauel’s Dairy makes and sells more than two dozen different flavors of its premium ice cream — everything from the standard vanilla to more unique flavors like orange pineapple, peach and bubble gum.
Among the best selling flavors are black raspberry, chocolate, cookies and cream, mint chip, maple nut and vanilla, Mauel said.
Black raspberry is particularly popular with the Amish community, Mauel said.
Mauel also gets requests for that flavor from people down in Iowa who can’t find it locally.
The ice cream making process includes vat pasteurization of 600 gallons of mix in two 300-gallon tanks heated to 160 degrees and held for half an hour, Mauel said. The product is also homogenized and then cooled. A storage tank contains vanilla ice cream before flavorings are added at another station that ultimately results in 10-gallon batches.
The ice cream is sold in everything from half-gallon containers, frequently found in the stores that carry the brand, to four-gallon pails, which are more so sold for events and gatherings.
The sizes offered have changed throughout the years as well, Mauel said. When Mauel’s father was going out to farms to sell ice cream, the container used was two-and-a-half gallons. During the summer and haying season, they’d drop off two or three of those containers at farms, at a time when many farm families had eight or 10 kids, every other week, he said.
“I always tell people when they used to bale that hay, the guys used to go just out to the freezer and get a big, huge dish of ice cream,” Mauel said.
But as the years have progressed and families have tended to be smaller, the half-gallon size has increased in popularity over larger containers, Mauel said. While they do sell a few four-gallon containers directly to customers, the dairy doesn’t even sell as many gallon containers as they used to, he added.
As the business continues to adapt to changes in the dairy industry and society, Mauel says he plans to continue running the business until he is no longer physically able to.
“I want to keep doing this,” Mauel said. “My grandfather came down here until he was in his 80s, and my dad was involved until he was 75.”
Mauel’s Dairy ice cream can be found in select stores in the surrounding area, including locations in Stanley, Thorp, Medford, Marshfield and Wausau. Mauel’s mother, now 92, gradually retired from running the dairy’s store, but Mauel hopes to get in new coolers in and be able to set regular hours for the store, located on West 3rd Street in Owen, this spring.
Mauel’s Dairy is online at mauels.com and on Facebook. They can also be reached at 715-229-2294.