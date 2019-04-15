Allen Merrill, a dairy farmer from Parker, S.D., has been re-elected chairman of Midwest Dairy.
Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minn., was re-elected first vice chairman of the corporate board officer team; Dan Hotvedt, Decorah, Iowa, was re-elected second vice chairman; Lowell Mueller, Hooper, Neb., was re-elected secretary; and Barb Liebenstein, Dundas, Minn., was re-elected treasurer.
New members elected by their divisions to the Midwest Dairy corporate board include Sheri Atteberry, Conway, Mo.; Kelly Cunningham, Atlantic, Iowa; Margaret Johnson, Fountain, Minn.; Brent Mueller, Garden Prairie, Ill.; and Joyce Racicky, Mason City, Neb.
Division board officers and new members for Minnesota included the following: Chairwoman, Barb Liebenstein, Dundas; vice chairman, Charles Krause, Buffalo; secretary, Rita Young, Plainview; and treasurer, Suzanne Vold, Glenwood.
Megan Herberg, St. Peter; Kate McAndrews, Sauk Centre; and Erik Sonnek, Foreston, were seated as new members of the Minnesota Division board.
The Minnesota Dairy Promotion Council, a quasi-governmental group with the same board members, elected the following: Chairwoman, Kathy Skiba, North Branch; vice chairwoman, Chris Sukalski, Leroy; secretary, Kristine Spadgenske, Menahga; treasurer, Karen Kasper, Owatonna; and executive member at-large, Margaret Johnson, Fountain.