Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is teaming up with the Milwaukee Brewers all season long to highlight the importance of Wisconsin’s signature industry for consumers and to honor Wisconsin dairy farmers with numerous activities and an Aug. 11 Farmers Appreciation Day and pre-game tailgate.
Throughout the season, the Brewers will show the “I’m a Wisconsin Dairy Farmer” documentary series on the scoreboard during the game and on more than 400 in-stadium TVs, in addition to Brewers.com. Pre-game ceremonies will honor six hardworking Wisconsin dairy farm families and fans can also hear dairy messages through the Brewers Radio Network and Bob Uecker’s salute to farmers.
A special video series between the Brewers Grounds Crew and the Elbe family of Golden E Dairy will celebrate the positive associations people have with dairy farmers, also highlighting environmental stewardship, innovation, animal care and the importance of family, while displaying the parallels between America’s Dairyland and America’s favorite pastime.
Consumers will see these videos in stadium and on social media throughout the season.
Other festivities include an exclusive Wisconsin dairy farm family tailgate; pre-game ceremony honoring all Wisconsin dairy farmers; and a “Dairy Break,” encouraging attendees to Eat. Drink. and Be Dairy.
Visit WisconsinDairy.org/dairyfarmer to complete your account details and receive more information about reserving your spot for the Wisconsin dairy farmer tailgate. Availability is first-come, first-serve.