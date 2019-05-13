BROWNTOWN — The 40th edition of the Green County Breakfast on the Farm will be held on May 25 at the Minder Family Farm, a fourth-generation dairy farm that supplies the U.S’s only Limburger cheese plant in Monroe. The annual event runs from 6 to 10 a.m. and features breakfast, live musical entertainment by the Soggy Prairie Band, arts and crafts, educational displays, an antique tractor display, and wine and cheese pairings starring Browntown’s own Hawk’s Mill wine and Chalet Cheese Cooperative cheeses.
The Minder Family Farm is owned and operated by Dave and Kathy Minder and their children, Matt, Austin and Molly; Dave and Kathy are the third generation and their children will be the fourth generation to farm the land settled by their great-great-grandfather after he emigrated from Switzerland in 1912.
The family has a long heritage of milk and cheesemaking; of John Minder Sr.’s six children, three in that first generation were active in the dairy industry and two worked in the area’s cheese industry. Dave began farming in 1986, following in the footsteps of his father and his father’s father before him.
The Minders currently milk 200 cows twice a day in a double-eight parlor and raise their own replacement heifers. The home farm includes 276 acres, but with additional rented land, the family crops 400 acres to feed their animals. Kathy also works part time off the farm at the nearby Monroe Clinic.
As mentioned, the milk from the Minder Family Farm is shipped to Chalet Cheese Cooperative, where it is made into baby Swiss, brick and infamous Limburger cheese. Dave and Kathy are active members of that cooperative, with Dave serving on the board of directors.
Over the years, the family has been very active in Green County 4-H and Monroe FFA, including Molly’s stint as Browntown’s Dairy Queen for 2015-16. The family’s involvement in these agricultural groups is credited with helping to cement their children’s love of agriculture.
The Minders are looking forward to hosting the dairy breakfast May 25, organized by the Green County Agricultural Chest with generous support from area businesses and individuals. For more information about the annual event, visit www.greencountyagchest.com or find the Green County Breakfast on the Farm on Facebook.