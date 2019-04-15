The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a new grant program to help Minnesota dairy producers move from Grade B status to Grade A status and help Grade A producers maintain their status.
Producers may apply for up to $10,000 with no matching requirement. Eligible costs include the equipment, services and physical improvements needed to meet or maintain Grade A dairy farm and quality standards.
Proposals are due at 4 p.m. May 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/business-dev-loans-grants/agri-dairy-farm-improvement-grant.