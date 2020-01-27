MADISON — When Dr. Kate Darling, a research specialist at MIT, talks to people about robots, they usually make one of two comments — that robots will eliminate jobs or that robots will take over the world. However, the reality is much different, she told attendees of the Dairy Strong conference Jan. 22.
“They’re not quite ready to take over the world yet,” she said, referencing a video of several small robots playing soccer, tipping over upon impact with other robots. “And the robots and jobs question is a little more complicated than that.”
Darling explained that she posed the robots and jobs question to several labor economists, with several telling her robots are taking jobs at a high rate, several saying the opposite and a handful more commenting that robots will take jobs but also create jobs for people in the robotic industry, a mixture of the two other groups of economists. She came to the conclusion that everyone has an opinion on the subject, but no one really knows what will happen as robotic technology continues to evolve; more research needs to be done, particularly in specific industries, like dairy, where robots are being used more and more.
Some of it comes down to misconceptions that artificial intelligence and robots are the same, but they are not. However, if you Google Images search “robot,” images of artificial intelligence and human-like robots appear, further comparing artificial intelligence to robots and robots to humans.
“Artificial intelligence has its limitations,” she said. “It’s not to say technology isn’t smart and that’s it’s not rapidly getting much, much better, but the type of intelligence we’re developing is different than human intelligence.”
Instead, Darling suggested to stop comparing human skills and human intelligence to robots and instead compare robots more to animal skills and intelligence, as humans have used animals in different ways throughout history due to the different skills they can offer.
It’s also important to look at robots and technology as a partner instead of a replacement.
“There are some cases when work is dangerous or dirty or dull, maybe we want robots to replace that work, but for the most part when we are thinking about integrating technology, even in industries where we might be dealing with labor shortages, we want to look for technology that can actually help people do a better job,” she said.
In the agriculture industry, robots and technology should help farmers by freeing up time and allowing them to focus on tasks where they bring their uniquely human skills to the table, she added. Robots on farming operations wouldn’t replace the farmer, but instead enhance the operation by providing an additional tool to the farmer.
There will be a spectrum with robots, Darling continued, with some humans treating them like tools and some treating them more like a companion. Humans may not even realize they do it, but we do tend to “anthropomorphize,” or give human emotions, qualities, traits, etc. to animals or objects, which Darling has already seen happen in the robotics world.
When the Opportunity rover, sent to explore Mars, “died” in early 2019 after spending 15 years on the red planet, people all across the globe were saddened and expressed sympathy for the robot. And when “Hitchbot,” a hitch-hiking robot from Canada, tried to trek across the U.S. only to be vandalized beyond repair in Philadelphia, people were upset and it made international news.
“It goes so far beyond what we even see if a different type of property was vandalized,” she said. “We tend to treat robots like they are alive, even though they are machines ... but there’s an aspect of that that goes deeper than that, which is that we have this inherent biological tendency to anthropomorphize.”
There are cases of soldiers in the military becoming attached to their bomb-seeking robots; you may even know someone who cares entirely too much about the feelings of their Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner when it gets hung up underneath the couch. And then there are “social robots,” or robots designed specifically to make a human treat it like it is alive, which may include mimicking movements and giving it human-like features.
Speeding up discussions about robots is the fact that the technology is moving from behind the scenes into more public spaces; maybe robots were found in a factory before, but they are coming more into the public eye and even into our homes.
“Robots are moving more into shared spaces and it’s only going to increase,” she said.
Darling does have some concerns as we move into the future of robotics, specifically in the area of social robots. Data protection and security, privacy and the way a robot may be able to manipulate the feelings of a human open up potential issues.
For Darling, studying violence and empathy toward robots is a special area she’ll continue to study; related specifically to the dairy industry, she’s also curious about how farmers with robots on their farms interact with their animals compared to farmers without robots and how technology changes an animal’s behavior if robots are incorporated on a farm.
“It’s an untouched area,” she said. “We’re just starting to scratch the surface with robots, humans and animal research.”