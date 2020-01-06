The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be collecting information on sheep and goat inventories and wool and mohair production during a nationwide survey.
Wisconsin operators surveyed will be asked to provide information about their sheep and goat inventories, counts of lambs and kids born during 2019 and production and prices received for wool and mohair. In Wisconsin, NASS will contact about 500 operations to request their responses to the survey.
“Interest in sheep and goat data continues to grow with increased diversification in agriculture and consumer demands,” said Greg Bussler, State Statistician of the NASS Wisconsin Field Office. “The Sheep and Goat Report gives producers the opportunity to report the latest information on conditions and trends in the industry.
“Accurate data on sheep and goat inventory, as well as wool production, is a significant decision-making tool for USDA and the industry to be more responsive to domestic and international markets and consumer needs,” Bussler added. “The information can also help create public appreciation for the many benefits of U.S. sheep and goats and their needed product.”
To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding online, by telephone, mail or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data in aggregate, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
NASS will publish the survey results Jan. 31, 2020 in the Sheep and Goat report. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information, call the NASS Wisconsin Field Office at 800-789-9277.