June is National Dairy Month and the perfect opportunity to thank and highlight our state’s dairy farmers and processors.
One of my favorite things about National Dairy Month is having the opportunity visit farms around the state for dairy breakfasts and farm tours. No two farms are the same and it is exciting to see how each farm operates differently. While each farm is unique, all farmers are focused on providing the best care possible for their land and animals and producing high-quality products.
This month-long celebration of dairy has a proud heritage in Wisconsin. It started in 1937 when National Milk Month was established nationwide in response to a surplus in milk from spring calving. By 1939, National Milk Month grew to encompass all dairy products, and in 1940, Wisconsin Governor Julius Heil proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, 95 percent of dairy farms are family owned, and our state’s dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country, and globe. During National Dairy Month, many farms open their gates to visitors at breakfasts and tours, while grocery stores and other businesses feature dairy products. Most counties coordinate a dairy breakfast or brunch that features Wisconsin dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt that are packed with 13 essential nutrients. Dairy breakfasts often take place on a dairy farm and are the perfect opportunity for everyone mingle and meet some of the farmers who work to maintain Wisconsin “America’s Dairyland.”
The dairy industry contributes more than $45 billion to our state’s economy. Producing high quality dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, and ice cream is what our farmers and processors do best. I encourage you to watch your local news for more information about June Dairy Month celebrations near you and show your appreciation for the dairy community by attending these local events this summer.
You can also celebrate June Dairy Month and support local dairy farmers by including dairy products in your diet and looking for Wisconsin dairy products in stores. Learn more at https://wisconsindairy.org/.
My term as the 74th Alice in Dairyland will finish at the end of June and I am so excited to be ending my experience as Alice with the celebration of June Dairy Month. I look forward to traveling Wisconsin and attending many dairy related events to finish up my time as Alice!
Find me at June Dairy Month events across the state and follow my journey on social media by searching for Alice in Dairyland on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. I have loved serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry as the 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland. Thank you for following my journey and for supporting our state’s farmers and processors by buying Wisconsin products in stores.
Julia Nunes is serving as Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland. Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a partial sponsor of the Alice in Dairyland program.