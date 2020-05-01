National Dairy Shrine has announced the recipients of the Guest of Honor, Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder, and Pioneer recognition awards. These awards were designed to honor present and previous dairy industry leaders that have contributed to strengthening and energizing the dairy industry. This year’s honorees will be inducted into the National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson.
Jay Mattison is the Guest of Honor, the highest recognition from the National Dairy Shrine. Mattison, of Verona, is the CEO of National DHIA and a leader in the creation of the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.
The Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder is David Patrick, Maple Dell Ayrshires of Woodbine, Maryland.
Through an anonymous selection committee, these long time career dairy leaders have been selected as Pioneers:
• Harold Barnum, Fort Atkinson: dairy sanitation leader and innovator
• Allan Bringe, Madison: dairy Extension professor for UW-Madison
• Randall Geiger, Reedsville: dairyman and dairy cooperative leader
• Don Monke, Plain City, Ohio: animal health leader and veterinarian at Select Sires
The National Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet is scheduled for Oct. 1 in Madison.
For more information about the banquet or about students or industry leaders being recognized by National Dairy Shrine, contact info@dairyshrine.org or visit www.dairyshrine.org. Started in 1949 this non-profit organization honors dairy industry leaders, encourages future dairy leaders and records dairy history at the National Dairy Shrine Museum and National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson.