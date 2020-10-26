A recently announced initiative for the U.S. dairy industry is setting its sights low — as in zero.
A goal of zero isn’t necessarily the kind of number many enterprises shoot for, but when talking about carbon emissions, zero is the ultimate peak.
The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy announced the Net Zero Initiative on Oct. 12. In a news release from the center, the initiative was called “an industry-wide effort that will help U.S. dairy farms of all sizes and geographies implement new technologies and adopt economically viable practices.”
Mike Haddad, chairman of the Innovation Center, said during a media conference call, “We felt like we could get to carbon neutral, and we felt like there was enough evidence already, with existing technology and existing practices, that just by scaling that, which is not an easy thing, but just by scaling it, we could achieve that over time.”
The current focus for the Net Zero Initiative is on the field and farm aspect of the dairy industry as opposed to production facilities.
Krysta Harden, executive vice president of global environment strategy for Dairy Management Inc., said that the initiative will focus on four key areas: feed production; manure handling and nutrient management; cow care and efficiency; and on-farm energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The program aims to start with on-farm pilots to produce data and research and work to scale up adoption, Harden said.
“This truly is just the beginning of what we’re going to be doing,” Harden said, noting that they don’t have answers to all of the questions yet.
The keys to success, according to Karen Scanlon, senior vice president of sustainability initiatives for Dairy Management Inc., are data and research, accessibility, and affordability.
Addressing barriers like those is going to have to be done in order to meet the goals the industry has set, Scanlon said.
Steve Maddox, a California dairy farmer and vice chair of Dairy Management Inc., said that results need to be able to translate to any herd of any size in any region.
Maddox also said that economic viability of practices was necessary for success and that sustainability efforts need to have a bottom line impact in order for them to be implemented.
“It’s hard to be green when you’re in the red,” Maddox said.
Every contribution toward the goal of being carbon neutral is helpful, Harden said, and many dairies are already doing a lot and putting in practices that are making a difference, such as cover crops.
A 2008 life cycle assessment on fluid milk showed that dairy accounts for 2% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
With five-year check-ins along the way to see how the initiative is progressing, they plan to get that 2% figure to zero, Harden said.
The Net Zero Initiative is being bolstered by an up to $10 million commitment from and five-year partnership with Nestle.
Nestle has the capabilities to do its own research on the subject, Haddad said, but they realized that they could go further with the collective than they could on their own.
“Supporting and enabling farmers through the Net Zero Initiative has the potential to transform the dairy industry,” Jim Wells, chief supply chain officer for Nestle USA, said in a news release. “Scaling up climate-smart agricultural initiatives is key to Nestle’s ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and will help reduce the carbon footprint of many of our brands.”
Haddad also said that Nestle’s investment validates the initiative and that Nestle’s commitment, he hopes, will open the door to a wide array of industry partners also joining in to help the movement.