DODGEVILLE — Those who attended the Southwest Wisconsin Grazing Network’s final pasture walk of 2019 were not only treated to knowledge and good conversation last week, but also cold beer at the conclusion of the event, which happened to take place on a warm afternoon in the pastures of Grass Dairy, co-owned by Scott Mericka and Andy Hatch.
Mericka has hosted several pasture walks and events since the two families purchased the farm in 2014, but this most recent one focused on improving new neighboring pasture acquired by Mericka. This summer, Mericka and his employees have been busy clearing the new 85 acres of overgrown weeds, dead trees and debris left behind by a tornado in 2014.
It certainly has some work ahead of it — even with all the work that has already completed — but to Mericka, it is certainly worth it.
“The new acreage makes the farm one big ecosystem, and it’s fun to have my kids grow up here,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities up here too.”
When Mericka’s neighbor, J.R. Anderson, retired in 2013, his farm was leased for a while, a cow/calf grazer taking advantage of a good spot nestled in Iowa County’s Pleasant Ridge. Anderson sold off his cows and his equipment, and after the tornado in 2014, the farm sat vacant for several years.
“It was a shame to see it go to mismanagement,” Mericka said. “But there seems to be some excitement from neighbors that people will be back on the land again.”
His plan includes continuing to clean up the pastures, integrate a paddock design into his already established rotational grazing system and give special considerations to out-wintering cattle there this winter with some bale grazing to remove dead thatch and kick-starting the pasture’s soil biology. Mericka also wants to develop a cattle lane system out to the new pasture, which is about ¾ mile away from the dairy.
He is also giving extra consideration to the types of seed mixes that he’ll use in the new pasture, possibly trying out a few new things to see if there is a noticeable difference in milk quality and quantity.
“There may be milk to be made with the right hybrid seed,” he said. “I also want to make grazing more thoughtful and intentional.”
Mericka milks about 175 cows right now, rotationally grazing them through 275 grazable acres for his dairy platform. The new property purchase has him thinking ahead to a stockpile and supplemental feed program that will hopefully extend their grazing season some at the farm and reduce the feed bill.
“The winter system is very intentional,” he said. “You always need to have feed ahead of the cows.”
He added that the system works in New Zealand and the U.K. and is confident he’ll be able to replicate it in southwest Wisconsin on his farm. Grazing is possible, but it definitely takes the right management.
Rather than increasing cow numbers on the farm, Mericka is more interested in reducing that feed bill and better managing the rotational grazing system. With time, he hopes to see how this new acreage fits into Grass Dairy and is optimistic about the future.