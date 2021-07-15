Nominations for National Mastitis Council’s National Dairy Quality Awards program are due Aug. 31. This program recognizes dairies that excel in producing high-quality milk.
Coordinated by NMC, the NDQA program recognizes U.S. dairy producers who market milk with a low somatic cell count and low standard plate count. Additionally, judges evaluate dairy producers’ systems of monitoring udder health, milking routine, protocols for detection and treatment of clinical and subclinical cases of mastitis, and strategies for overall herd health and welfare.
Dairy industry professionals — including veterinarians, extension agents, dairy processor field staff and consultants — are encouraged to nominate dairy herds that exemplify milk quality excellence. To nominate a dairy farm, go to: www.nmconline.org/ndqa and complete the online nomination form. Dairy producers cannot nominate themselves or their peers.
The nomination form asks for herd size, rolling herd average (pounds of milk, fat and protein), DHI testing, SCC and SPC averages, SCC and SPC high monthly averages, bulk tank SCC and SPC testing frequency, clinical mastitis incidence, culling data and cow deaths. Milk quality numbers are based on the 12-month period June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021.
Judges will select approximately 50 finalists from the NDQA nominations. Finalists, along with their nominators, will complete a more detailed final application. From the finalists, judges will rank dairy operations as Platinum, Gold or Silver. The Platinum winners receive national recognition and complimentary lodging and registration to attend the National Mastitis Council 61st Annual Meeting, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Town and Country Resort, San Diego.