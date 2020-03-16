Wisconsin dairy producers interested in serving the state’s dairy industry have until March 31 to submit a nomination form to represent their district as a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin director.
Forms should be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees the nomination and election process. Nine of DFW’s 25 districts currently are up for election: District 1 (Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn); District 4 (Barron and Polk); District 7 (Clark); District 10 (Brown, Door and Kewaunee); District 13 (Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce); District 16 (Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette); District 19 (Columbia and Dodge); District 22 (Grant); and District 25 (Green, Rock and Walworth).
Nominees will be announced in April, and the election will take place May 1-22.
To qualify, a nominee must be an active dairy producer who sells milk into commercial channels and lives in the represented district up for election. Each potential candidate must acquire at least five signatures from active dairy producers within the district, submit a completed nomination form and have the Affidavit of Eligibility certification requirement notarized.
Successful candidates will become more knowledgeable of the milk market order and support the actions and activities of both local and national checkoff organizations. Both organizations utilize electronic communications and elected directors should have the capability to receive such communications to keep informed of all checkoff activities.
Producers interested in serving as a director can contact DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at 608-224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov for a nomination form, or they can access an electronic copy at www.WisconsinDairy.org/elections.