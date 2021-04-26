More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. But for dairy processors, the rollercoaster they’ve been on since last spring is unlikely to be over just yet, according to experts.
Last spring was likely the “craziest” spring dairy processors had ever seen, John Umhoefer, executive director of Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said during an April 21 Hoard’s Dairyman webinar.
Food service quickly dropped significantly, and product backed up immediately, Umhoefer said. Trying to redirect food service quantities into retail packaging proved to be difficult.
A number of producers across the country wound up dumping milk, and the cheese market crashed in April, Umhoefer said.
Dairy processors were essentially playing “problem whack-a-mole,” said Bryan Weller, director of procurement and sourcing at Agri-Mark dairy cooperative.
The situation didn’t get quite as dire as some thought it might, Umhoefer said. Some of the initial concerns, like milk dumping, were relatively short-lived.
Some processors attempted to transition to new markets, such as moving cheese from a shut-down food service industry to a booming frozen pizza market, Umhoefer said. Other strategies included trying to produce more storable products or shifting to making a different kind of cheese.
Food box and food bank programs helped to create demand, and the retail market proved to be strong, Umhoefer said.
While food service products were hard to get out, COVID-19 hitting was almost like a “second Christmas” in the retail markets, Weller said. Products like 8-ounce bars of cheese saw heightened demand during a time of year where demand for that product just usually isn’t there, he said.
Cheddar prices rebounded relatively quickly from their early bottoms, Umhoefer said.
But the markets weren’t finished with their volatile waves, Umhoefer said, with prices going on to create an M-shaped pattern of rises and falls.
While an end to this COVID-dominated time period might be in sight and overall the industry did better than expected last year, there are still issues and questions that dairy processors are likely going to face, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison.
Umhoefer said, “I don’t see us as out of this situation.”
The distributor market has been “in chaos” as a result of the pandemic, Umhoefer said. Because of that, contracts that used to be in terms of six months or a year have in many cases turned into monthly or even weekly contracts with uncertainty continuing to abound.
“Everything is still tight,” Umhoefer said. One small hiccup has the potential to send ripples across the whole system, he said.
Right now, pricing and markets are just too volatile for companies to hold onto products that they don’t have a home for, Umhoefer said.
As long as that planning process is being talked about in terms of weeks and not months, that’s likely going to be an issue for processors, Stephenson said.
Dairy processors are also facing a difficult and competitive labor market.
Entry-level production workers are particularly hard to attract right now, Weller said. Dairy processors are competing with a number of other companies for a similar labor pool, and current employment benefits may be a factor for some potential employees in whether or when they look to return to work, he said.
Umhoefer did say that dairy processors have been able to rely on “amazing” employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.
But finding new hires who can turn into more of those dedicated employees has been a challenge, Weller said.
To deal with the labor shortage, Weller said processors have started to look at ways to reduce the headcount needed for operations, searching for ways to streamline or automate parts of the process.
Many materials that dairy processors need to get their products out the door have also been in short supply, Weller said, and transportation, which has also been affected by a labor shortage, has been a challenge, too.
More communication in the supply chain has been essential in getting through the past year — “This was the year of talking,” Umhoefer said.
That level of communication, Stephenson said, will continue to be important going forward.
Being able to work together has been a strength for the dairy community. If anything, the last year has proven that the dairy industry is still one where you help your neighbors, Umhoefer said.