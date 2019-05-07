BANGOR — For a couple of days at the end of March, the future didn’t look promising for the La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast.
After their search failed to turn up a host farm, the La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast Committee decided to cancel the annual dairy breakfast, posting March 26 to their Facebook page, “It is with heavy hearts that the La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast Committee announces that we will NOT be having a dairy breakfast this year,” citing the downturn in the dairy industry that has cost the county a large number of farms in the past few years.
Louisa Peterson of Creamery Creek Holsteins in Bangor, which hosted the breakfast in 2018, was the only committee member to vote against the cancellation.
Peterson returned home and approached her husband, Justin, and business partners about saving the breakfast and hosting for a second year in a row.
They agreed, and a couple of days later, the breakfast was back on, planned for June 15 from 6 to 11 a.m. at Creamery Creek Holsteins, W1250 County Road U, Bangor.
“It’s a year where we need to be supportive of our neighbors, and this offered an opportunity to celebrate,” Louisa said. “Dairy is still a really big deal to Wisconsin, and we need to talk about that during June Dairy Month and open farms to consumers and show off what we’re about.”
The La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast has been through ups and downs in the past, Louisa said. The breakfast was defunct for several years and canceled two other years. It was restarted in 2008.
“It’s been canceled in the past, but it’s never had near as much interest, and we felt we could do something to keep it going,” Louisa said.
This will be the third time Creamery Creek has hosted the breakfast since the farm’s inception in 2010.
“It’s not the amount of times you host it, it’s just that the folks can make a connection from the cow to the plate,” Louisa said.
Creamery Creek Holsteins was formed in 2010 as a partnership between the Hansen and Peterson families.
Rudy and Rose Hansen began farming on the land in 1932, and in 1971, their son, John, and his wife, Donna bought the farm. The Hanson family met Justin and Louisa Peterson through a classified ad the couple placed looking for a dairy farm to rent with a 200- to 300-cow sand-bedded free-stall barn with parlor.
In 2010, the Petersons merged their 100-cow herd into the Hansons’ 150-cow Hansline Farm herd, forming their partnership, Creamery Creek Holsteins.
The Petersons moved to the farm in February 2010, moved the cows in April and hosted the dairy breakfast for the first time that June.
“It was a challenging year, because we had two small children, too,” Louisa said.
The farm has grown to where they’re now milking 675 cows three times a day in a double-10 parallel parlor. They milk registered Holsteins and have 10 full-time employees in addition to Louisa and Justin, who live and work on the home farm.
The replacement heifers are raised on a nearby farm along with the dry cows, which are there until three weeks pre-fresh. All dairy heifers born on the farm are genomically tested. One full-time employee runs that operation.
Creamery Creek Holsteins also manages 2,200 acres of farmland and grows alfalfa, corn, soybeans, rye and wheat. Louisa said they use cover crops on their corn silage and soybean cropland, which makes up about half of the land they manage. Their planting and harvesting is hired out, along with manure handling.
The farm is certified through the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Program, which sets standards for animal well-being and care and received the 2017 Achievement Award for “maintaining outstanding milk quality and commendable farm conditions for more than three years” from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The La Crosse Dairy Breakfast served 3,200 visitors last year, and many more visited the farm and didn’t eat, said Louisa, who serves on both the county’s dairy promotions and dairy breakfast committees.
“There were a lot of folks who just didn’t want to stand in line, but they were able to have a farm experience that day anyway,” she said. “They took the farm tour and visited the kids area and the calves in the pens. There are a lot of other things to do besides just eat.”
Louisa said there have so far been no discussions about making Creamery Creek Holsteins the permanent host site of the dairy breakfast and that the dairy breakfast committee is already looking for La Crosse County farms that would be willing to host the event next year.
“There are still quite a few beautiful farms in the area,” she said. “That’s part of the fun of dairy breakfasts, getting out and seeing what other farmers have going on on their farms.”