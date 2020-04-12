Shelly Mayer, executive director of the Professional Dairy Producers, began the first ever broadcast of The Dairy Signal on April 7 by asking those tuning in to pause for a moment and remember all the things that helped prepare them for the present.
For Mayer, that meant recalling her time in 4-H and how at the beginning of each meeting, members would recite the 4-H pledge, pledging their head for clearer thinking, their heart to greater loyalty, their hands to larger service and their health to better living, for their club, their community, their country and their world.
“Today I’m bringing that pledge to you as a subtle reminder of leadership, growth and also that the strongest things that we have are the experiences that we gained as we were growing up,” she said. “Those (words from the pledge) couldn’t be more powerful than what they are today.”
Mayer was joined on the broadcast by Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Mark Stephenson, UW-Madison director of Dairy Policy Analysis and director of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability, who helped address what’s happening in the dairy marketplace and what farmers, consumers and others in the dairy industry can do right now mitigate impacts.
For Mayer, who is a sixth generation dairy farmer, one of the hardest things about the current situation is the loss of milk due to farmers being asked to roll back production.
“When I hear the words of milk loss, and we express them in different ways, and in the dairy industry, we either say ‘dump’ or ‘dispose’ and both those words cut my heart,” she said, her voice cracking. “Dump and dispose, those are words for garbage.
“The loss is the hardest part of this with the dairy industry — not only the loss of the opportunity to fund our families and our futures and that opportunity to our businesses, but it’s that opportunity to fulfill that mission that we wake up with every day to deliver that product to hungry people.”
Vincent has spent 10 years working in the dairy industry, much of which has been spent on the processor side of the industry and within the retail chain. In reference to Mayer’s opening comments, Vincent’s background and experience in this sector has better prepared the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to handle the current situation.
He and his staff at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have been answering questions from dairy farmers across the state for the past three weeks. One of the critical questions being asked is “What’s going on? What’s going on at retail and my milk check and demand?”
“They’ve been going to grocery stores and they see empty shelves and they see an incredible demand for milk, cheese and dairy. Yet their milk check price is plummeting and their processor may be asking them to reduce their production, and in some instances, they may even be pouring milk,” he said.
Ninety-five percent of U.S. households have milk in their fridges — and had to be sure they had milk in their grocery baskets when stockpiling supplies over the past several weeks, Vincent explained. This led to bare shelves, along with limits on milk as grocery stores tried to ensure there was enough for everyone.
Vincent recently joined a teleconference call with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Grocers Association to explain how these limits are impacting dairy farmers who see this at their local stores.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are also actively working to remove these limits, asking consumers who see limits at their local stores to inquire with the store’s manager and ask them to remove the limit. If they cannot reach a manager or the manager cannot remove the limit, Vincent said consumers can contact the store’s customer service via phone or email, as sometimes corporate can remove those limits. Consumers can also contact Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the state’s dairy check off organization, and DFW staff will reach out to grocery stores themselves.
Another question Vincent has been asked is why prices are so high on dairy products right now.
“If you see prices that you think are out of line, you can report those to DATCP,” he said. “There were 200 instances looked into by DATCP last week.”
However, Vincent reminded those listening that these are unprecedented times, and that rising prices are likely due to increasing costs in the business and an increase in pay to employees who are working with the public.
He said another frequently asked question has to do with why processing plants can’t just switch to making another dairy product to use some of the milk being lost. Making a product switch can take a year of planning typically and cost tens of millions of dollars, Vincent said. If plants could do it, they would, he added, but it’s just not feasible.
Relationships with retailers also take time to develop, so if a processor doesn’t have a connection at a large retail chain, it may be difficult to get their product into those retail locations at any time, let alone during a pandemic.
Vincent encouraged dairy farmers with additional questions to contact Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin as they are working diligently to help in any way they can during this time. He said farmers can reach out on Facebook, visit wisconsindairy.org or email producer@wisconsindairy.org.
“We’re the marketing and promotional arm for the dairy farmers and we’re really here to build trust and to build markets,” he said. “There are a lot of really good things that are happening to try and help people and to help get dairy sold and used throughout the state.”
Stephenson, who has 40 years of experience in the dairy industry, acknowledged the many things going on behind the scenes to help Wisconsin’s dairy industry, including work being done by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
“It’s one of the things that people really need to appreciate — just how complex it has been to change an industry overnight practically, to move milk from where it was going to one plant, take it to a different kind of plant that’s experiencing a surge and needed the extra product, getting these packages into consumer sizes and not for restaurant sizes,” Stephenson said. “This is a very complicated task and the market, I think, has handled it amazingly.”
He cautioned, however, that this is just the beginning of the COVID-19 experience for the dairy industry, and while there was optimism about the rate of growth when consumers were buying large amounts of dairy the past several weeks, that demand is now starting to slow.
We need to recognize that the industry will be in it for the long haul, Stephenson said, with a predicted three to four month disruption due to COVID-19. He also expects a 5-10% loss of dairy markets because of COVID-19.
“Hang on,” he said. “It’s going to be a wild ride for some period of time.”
An expected surge of milk with the spring flush, coupled with a collapse in demand, are the two of the most concerning things to Stephenson.
“The markets are trying to handle this but at the end of the day, we just have to be honest with ourselves and recognize that this is not a short term in nature problem,” he said. “The ultimate solution is we have got to reduce the milk supply.”
He suggested dairy farmers do this one of two ways: by changing the ration of the feed to allow for less production or by culling or drying off marginal cows in the herd. He said he wouldn’t suggest these if he anticipated the problem only lasting for one or two months, but he foresees COVID-19 impacting the industry for much longer after that.
“I think this will be long enough that it will be a sensible thing to do,” he said. “I’m afraid it’s hard to paint a very rosy picture. It is going to be another year of financial bleeding.”
Both Vincent and Stephenson said the Wisconsin Farm Center is available to help dairy farmers with questions as well. Farmers and agribusiness owners can contact the Farm Center at 1-800-942-2474.
“Dairy farmers are some of the toughest and most optimistic people I know. But these are unusual times, and this falls on the back of five years of depressed prices. Everybody is going to process this stuff a little bit differently,” Stephenson said. “If you as an individual are just feeling like this is more than I can take and more than I can handle, reach out. Reach out to your family, reach out to your friends, reach out for some help. You need to be able to talk through this stuff.”