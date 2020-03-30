MADISON — Anton Stokman, a dairy farmer in Friesland, Netherlands, has been farming for over 40 years. Born in Amsterdam, he was drawn to this “beautiful way of life,” and has since added his son, Arjan, to work at their unique 300-cow dairy which in 2009, was chosen as a flagship farm for McDonald’s Europe.
The father-son team shared their experiences with those attending the PDPW Business Conference virtually on March 19. Even with a six-hour time difference between the Netherlands and Madison, those who listened were able to ask questions and learn more about the family farm that operates on a free-choice system that enables their herd to manage their time as they choose.
“It’s a new way of dairy farming with more freedom for us to spend time doing what we want to do,” Anton said.
In 1997, the Stokmans installed two Lely milking robots on their farm. The technology was relatively new, but they immediately shared their experiences with their friends, or “denzo,” as Arjan called them. Soon the Stokmans had a new idea to share with their friends — that of free-choice farming.
“It’s something we thought of ourselves,” Anton said.
By 2010, the Stokmans had recruited four friends to use their free-choice system on their own farms.
“It’s fun to explore this innovation with friends,” Arjan said. “We have no contracts — we just share ideas. It’s fun and economical to work with a group of friends this way.”
While cow welfare and making sure each individual cow is well taken care of is the most important goal on their farm under the free-choice system, the Stokmans also have environmental goals, which include integrating natural areas into their farm; marketing goals and economic goals.
“Having the passion of being a farmer is important too,” Anton added.
The Stokmans try to give every cow in their herd her own choice; it’s something they learned from using milking robots. Cows on their farm have the option of staying inside the barn or going outside the barn into the pasture each day; they also have the choice of relaxing in a water bed inside or a cow bath outside. Each cow also has their own bed if they choose to lay down.
“Cows make different choices; they aren’t all the same,” Anton said. “We see cows making choices on our farm all day long.”
Inside the barn, rubber floor parts make it easier on the cows and slats on the floor allow for urine to easily pass through. Manure is collected and used for biogas, with the farm producing 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas each year. Solar panels on the roof of the barn also align with the Stokmans’ environmentally-minded goals. And with fresh air ventilation along with a daylight schedule, inside the barn, cows remain happy and healthy at the Stokman farm.
The Stokmans also measure ammonia emissions from the barn, as much as every 10 minutes. For the past few months, they’ve also been monitoring methane emissions as well.
“Climate change is an important discussion in the world and the dairy sector has a significant role in it,” Anton said.
He added that Europe and the Netherlands are already rather efficient when it comes to dairy farming but having these measurements available has allowed them to try to influence those numbers through the ration they feed the animals.
In 2009, the Stokmans caught the eye of McDonald’s Europe, who reached out to them through FrieslandCampina, a large dairy cooperative in the Netherlands, which about 85% of the country’s milk passes through. For the Stokmans, McDonald’s focus on sustainability is what attracted them to the partnership, along with three other goals within the program: environmental safeguarding, ethical practices and economic viability.
As a flagship dairy farm, the Stokmans work to improve sustainability on their farm, inspiring others in farming by giving and sharing ideas. McDonald’s does not tell them how to dairy farm but instead helps them tell the story of their dairy farm and explain the practices they have implemented.
They also know when a cow is slaughtered and when it enters the McDonald’s chain, and they can actually follow that cow through the chain until it’s made into a hamburger at a specific restaurant.
“I think there’s a great future in farming if you connect with your customer,” Arjan said. “People want to know how the cows are treated.”
With an mindset that is open to change, the Stokmans have found they can easily explain to consumers how things are done on their farm, particularly how the cows are cared for throughout their lifetime. And their partnership with McDonald’s Europe has also helped in that.
For more information on the Stokmans and their flagship farm, visit https://www.flagshipfarmers.com/en/profile/anton-stokman/.