MADISON — More than 70,000 people from across the globe are expected to head to Madison next week for the 53rd annual World Dairy Expo, the world’s largest event dedicated to everything dairy. This year’s theme for the big event is “Tools for Dairy’s Progress,” which is especially timely as technology continues to change the dairy industry, often making operations more efficient and productive.
Slated for Oct. 1-5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, World Dairy Expo brings dairy producers, enthusiasts and industry professionals together to celebrate dairy. And, as the theme suggests, there will be many opportunities to discover tools for success and discuss ideas that can help an operation reach their unique dairy goals.
This year’s Expo will feature expanded educational offerings through a variety of “Knowledge Nook” sessions. These sessions will be presented daily in the Knowledge Nook, located in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall, and will feature topics such as labor issues and robots; probiotics; hybrid alfalfa; better haymaking; herd insights; colostrum; dairy crossbreds; starting calves; increasing milk yield and treating mastitis free of antibiotics; and component production and efficiency.
Several seminars during Expo will also offer opportunities to learn something new. Industry leaders will present each day in the Mendota 2 meeting room of the Exhibition Hall, addressing a number of topics that include finances, climate, management practices and dairy markets. A special program will be presented by former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in the Exhibition Hall; Vilsack will explore the future of dairy exports, in particular how to respond to challenges and create opportunities.
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl gives attendees and participants another opportunity to connect and learn from the best in the forage business.
For the past 36 years, the World Forage Analysis Superbowl has been held in conjunction with World Dairy Expo, allowing dairy producers looking to improve forage management the chance to review winning samples and rub shoulders with the best in the industry. An impressive $26,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to winners in this year’s Superbowl contest, with winners announced on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. during a special forage-focused luncheon.
Attendees who are curious about other dairy operations across the country can take virtual farm tours of eight dairy operations in North America. Tours are offered each day in Mendota Room 1 of the Exhibition Hall. Tours are led by the farm’s owner or manager and highlight genetics, technology, community engagement, environmental stewardship and cow comfort, all while also representing a wide variety of sizes, locations and breeds. Questions and open discussion are encouraged during these unique peeks into the lives of other dairy operators.
The coliseum will host seven international breed shows during Expo. Last year, 1,779 owners exhibited 2,338 head of cattle from 37 states and eight provinces, bringing Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn and Red and White cattle to the colored shavings. A Junior Holstein show will also be held on Oct. 1.
After several days of breed shows, the best of the best of World Dairy Expo will be on display Oct. 5, the final day of Expo, with the Parade of Champions and Selection of the 2019 Supreme Champion. This event begins at 4 p.m in the coliseum.
Along with the naming of the Supreme Champion, judges will also announce the winner of the 2019 Supreme Champion Heifer. Introduced last year, this award recognizes the top animal from among the Junior Champions of the seven breed shows held throughout the week and is given in memory of W. Terry Howard, a UW-Madison dairy scientist whose volunteerism at World Dairy Expo spanned nearly four decades.
Whether a dairy producer is looking for ways to increase cow comfort or become more efficient, is curious about robots or just wants to know about the latest and best in the dairy business today, they’re sure to find something worth exploring at this year’s World Dairy Expo. For a full schedule of events at this year’s World Dairy Expo, visit worlddairyexpo.com.