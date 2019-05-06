JEFFERSON — The Kutz family welcomed nearly 700 students, 35 teachers and 151 adult chaperones from 21 different Jefferson County schools to their dairy farm on May 1 for the 26th Annual Fourth Grade Farm Tour. The free field trip is sponsored by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club, and led by members of the Kutz family, along with agricultural professionals and more than 50 members of area FFA chapters.
Three waves of fourth-graders from both public and parochial schools rotated around 11 stations, learning about all aspects of the farm, from careers in agriculture to how the milking parlor works and how the crops are grown. And of course, students got to visit the 1,900 Jersey cows that live in free-stall barns at Kutz Dairy Farm.
The family has been hosting the farm day since 2011.
Ron and Pam Kutz started the dairy in 1973 with 10 Holstein cows. By 1994, the family had grown their number of cows to more than 250, when their first parlor and free-stall barn were constructed. In the fall of 2000, the family purchased their first group of Jersey cows, a decision that has changed their dairy farm forever.
Kutz Dairy is now a second-generation dairy farm as Ron and Pam’s sons, Andrew, Aaron and Allen, have joined the business. The dairy also employs more than 30 full-time employees and several part-time employees.
After a two-hour tour of the farm, students were treated to a free brown bag lunch, prepared by Jefferson County FFA students. They also received educational materials, a ticket to the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast and a free scoop of Culver’s custard. Their teachers also received a free hardcover book on agriculture to share with their class. Supplies were donated by Insight FS.
Over the last 26 years, more than 16,500 students and 2,500 adults have had the opportunity to learn about agriculture through the fourth-grade farm tour event, organized each year with support from the members of the Jefferson Agri-Business Club and the Jefferson County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom committee.