Launched this month, World Dairy Expo’s mobile event app is the newest tool to help attendees plan their time at WDE 2019, Oct. 1-5. This free app, for both Android and iOS users, is built to easily allow attendees the opportunity to personalize their time at Expo. The app includes features for custom itinerary building, meeting scheduling, interactive maps, efficient lead retrieval and more.
Once downloaded from Google Play or the App Store, users are prompted to create a profile. The information entered is linked to other features throughout the app including Exhibitor Connect — a personalized QR code and meeting requests. Inside the app are features for attendees to create a personalized schedule using the favorite tool, locate companies in the Trade Show and highlight their booths in interactive maps as well as request meetings with participating companies.
“Expo’s new mobile event app is designed with not only attendees but also Trade Show exhibitors in mind. This new tool will help those at Expo maximize their limited time at the show with easy to use interactive features while providing commercial exhibitors a tool for easy lead retrieval,” said Scott Bentley, WDE general manager.
Trade Show exhibitors are encouraged to take advantage of this powerful new tool. Using the “Exhibitor Connect” feature inside the app, company representatives in booths can scan QR codes of attendees to receive contact information. Once scanned, this information will be available to that organization in a free post-show report. Trade Show exhibitors are also encouraged to take advantage of the app’s ability to receive meeting requests from users.
Learn more about the app by downloading it today or by visiting www.worlddairyexpo.com/pages/Mobile-App.php.