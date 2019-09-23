TAYLOR — Wet pastures were on the minds of graziers even before parts of the state saw up to 10 inches of rain for the week ending Sept. 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report.
The Coulee Graziers pasture walk at the Nate and Karen Kling farm was scheduled to include discussion about infrastructure for heavy cow traffic during wet years and dealing with saturated pastures.
The week’s rain offered a demonstration.
Between showers, Nate Kling led a tour of the 300 acres he has fenced for organic pasture. The Klings’ 250 organic dairy herd is rotated to a new pasture every day. Cattle is a mixture of Holstein, Swedish Red and Montbéliarde with some Fleckveih and Normandy calves and a Jersey herd that was added recently.
Kevin Mahalko of the River Country Resource Conservation and Development Council said the Klings’ cattle lanes — which include some sections of concrete and some built up with rock — were an example of well-organized construction, which has benefited the farm during the wet year.
“If you’re going to produce high-quality milk with a lot of cows, you’ve got to have a way to get them to and from the barn and the pasture and do it clean,” Kling said.
Mahalko said the winter with a deep soil freeze, ice, snow and a slow warm-up led to damage in many pastures. He said some of that may have contributed to slow earthworm activity on his farm near Gilman.
“That’s our homemade tillage system on a grass farm,” Mahalko said. “If you pull back your grass and clover and see a bunch of castings, that’s a lot of fertilizer being brought to the roots. It’s really beneficial.”
After seeing some damage from the long, cold winter, this spring, Kling interseeded a couple pastures where he overwintered heifers.
“There wasn’t much growing out there,” he said. “We don’t want to see many years like 2019; deep snow in the winter, excessive rain, late planted crops.”
“I’ve heard it from a lot of farmers: This was our toughest year,” Mahalko said. “Just a lot of fighting stuff.”
Kling’s pastures are divided into about 3-acre paddocks. Because of the year’s weather, he said he’s been giving pastures an extra week to recover after grazing compared to other years.
“There’s been a couple times we’ve had geese on the ponds in the pastures,” Kling said. “There’s not supposed to be ponds out there.”
In addition to the challenges presented by the weather this year, the Klings added a new wrinkle to their farm in late 2018, buying a neighboring conventional dairy farm. After that purchase, they divided their herd between the two very different farms.
“We have two 250-cow dairies, but they’re complete opposites,” Kling said. “One’s a parlor-operated free-stall, grazing, organic. The other one’s a robotic, confinement dairy. One you’re pushing for production. The other one you’re not quite as concerned about production. It’s just two different things.”
“Right now, (the organic) one is subsidizing (the conventional) one.”
Kling said he will be able to have the pastures on the new farm certified organic next year, which will give him a little more room to graze. But, as of right now, he said he has no plans to make any other big changes to the second farm.
“With the robots we milk with, we get everything we want everyday,” Kling said. “The crossbreeds will milk right along with the Holsteins. There will be a lot of 100-pound crossbreeds over there.”
For more information about future Coulee Graziers pasture walks, contact the Jackson County Extension office at 715-284-4257 or Steve Kling, Coulee Graziers Network, at 715-662-5053.