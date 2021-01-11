A Wisconsin-based dairy initiative is one of three regional innovation initiatives that will benefit from the $22 million in funding for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives that was approved in the latest federal omnibus spending legislation.
The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is a partnership between University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
DBIA assists dairy farmers and processors with development of value-added products, development of an export program and farm diversification. Grants, resources and free workshops/webinars for the dairy industries in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are also part of the program.
Initiatives at the University of Tennessee and Vermont Agency for Agriculture, Food and Markets are the other two programs selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service to fulfill the purpose of the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives.
According to AMS, these initiatives’ focus is threefold: diversifying dairy product markets to reduce risk and develop higher-value uses for dairy products; promoting business development that diversifies farmer income through processing and marketing innovation; and encouraging the use of regional milk production.
“In these challenging times, we must continue to focus on innovation and assist the growth of artisan dairy products, as they will add value that can be returned back to our dairy farmers,” John Lucey, CDR director, said in a statement.
WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer shared similar sentiments in a separate statement: “Now more than ever, the dairy industry needs targeted investments to boost the creation and marketing of value-added dairy products.
“With additional federal support, we will to guide and support more projects to increase the profitability of family farms and the stability of the whole supply chain.”
The legislation sets aside $22 million in fiscal year 2021 to be “available until expended” pursuant to the 2018 legislation that established the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, and of that amount, $20 million is to be given for established dairy business innovation initiatives. The legislation directs measures to be taken to ensure “an equal distribution of funds” between the three regional centers.
DBIA will submit a proposal this year to secure additional funding as a result of the allocation, according to a statement.
In fiscal year 2020, these initiatives were awarded $18.4 million in funding by AMS.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, was credited by the organizations behind DBIA for securing the allocation.
“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy, but our dairy industry continues to face enormously challenging times during this global pandemic,” Baldwin said in a statement. “It’s critical that farmers, cheesemakers and dairy processors have the tools to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products to build a brighter future for our dairy farms and drive our rural economy forward.”