The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension Agriculture Institute is changing how it structures some outreach.
The new approach relies on regional educators across the state. Regional educators will provide research-based education to dairy, and crop producers and deliver educational programming and services to meet these needs.
Northeast Wisconsin is one of the first regions to implement the strategy. Counties involved in the transition include Brown, Door and Kewaunee Counties.
Dairy and crop production are the largest agricultural industries in the state and Regional Educators in Brown, Door and Kewaunee Counties will offer specific expertise that can serve those industries across several counties. Regional educators will:
• Design and deliver educational meetings and field days in the counties they represent
• Provide consultation on production challenges to farmers and agricultural consultants
• Contribute to digital outreach opportunities on agricultural topics through email, websites, and social media
• Collaborate with other educators and specialists across the state
• Engage with Extension Committees on progress and planning
Door, Kewaunee, and Brown Counties will be served by a Regional Dairy Educator and Regional Crops Educator. The Regional Dairy Educator is Aerica Bjurstrom who joined Extension in 2007. Contact information for Bjurstrom is Aerica.Bjurstrom@wisc.edu or 920.388.7138