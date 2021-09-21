Wisconsin is known across the U.S. as America’s Dairyland, but did you know that our state could also be considered America’s Cranberryland?
These tart berries have a rich history that dates back to the first Thanksgiving Day in 1621. The cranberry was discovered by early settlers who called it a “crane-berry” because its blossoms resembled the head and beak of a Sandhill Crane. Native Americans used cranberries to make food, various medicines, and beautiful dyes. Although we might not use cranberries to treat the common cold, cranberries are making a big splash in many other ways.
Wisconsin is known for its rich history of producing a safe, wholesome food for our state, nation, and the world. As fall harvest begins, cranberries decorate Wisconsin’s rural landscape with bright red pops of color, and bogs around the state are being flooded to float these berries to the surface for harvesting. Contrary to popular belief, cranberries don’t grow in water. Actually, they are grown on low-lying vines in well-drained, sandy soils with a low pH. However, these cranberry marshes are established near an adequate water supply that is used for irrigation and harvesting. Additionally, a thin layer of water can be placed over the vines to protect the berries from frost in early fall.
Cranberries have quite the reputation in Wisconsin as it is our state’s number one fruit crop in both size and economic value. In fact, our state has led the nation in cranberry production for 27 consecutive years. Wisconsin grows more than half of the world’s supply of cranberries, generating $1 billion in state economic activity and producing thousands of local jobs. Wisconsin cranberries are grown by approximately 250 farmers on 21,100 acres across 20 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
Cranberries pack a punch when it comes to supporting Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture portfolio, but this little red berry is also making a big impact globally. Wisconsin leads the nation in the export of prepared and preserved cranberries. Traveling across the world, you can find cranberry tea in China, cranberry chutney in India, and spicy cranberry salsa in Mexico.
Cranberries not only offer a delicious and unique flavor, but are also low in calories, high in vitamins and minerals, and contain fiber. The popularity of cranberries continues to increase as consumers across the world discover just how versatile this tangy, tart little red berry is. Wisconsin’s native fruit continues to be cultivated and integrated into new food creations that excite people’s taste buds.
Whether you try them dried as a snack, baked into muffins, or in a sauce, there are so many tasty, nutritious ways to enjoy Wisconsin’s state fruit. As you enjoy the cool fall weather, I encourage you to try something new with cranberries and visit the Warrens Cranberry Festival that will take place September 24-26. For more information and recipes, visit the Wisconsin Cranberries website at WISCRAN.org/.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes can be reached at DATCP, 2811 Agriculture Drive, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53718 or DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov.