National Mastitis Council recognized the U.S. dairy industry’s “elite” for producing quality milk at its Jan. 27 virtual National Dairy Quality Awards program, held in conjunction with the NMC 60th Annual Meeting.
Six dairies, five of them from Wisconsin, earned a Platinum Award:
• Blue Star Dairy Middleton LLC (Art and Lori Meinholz), Middleton, Wis.
• Christop Dairy (Neil Christianson), Shiocton, Wis.
• Country Aire Farms (Tom, Mike, Nick, Matt, Craig and Jonathan Gerrits), Kaukauna, Wis.
• Riverside Dairy LLC (Andy Fisher and Tom and Jean Tienor), Reedsville, Wis.
• University of Wisconsin Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, Stratford, Wis.
• Wilson Centennial Farm LLC (Brent, Nancy, Tyler and Ben Wilson), Carson City, Mich.
In addition to the six Platinum winners, there were 19 Gold and 21 Silver NDQA winners. These farms were selected from 115 applications submitted for the 2020 awards. Farms were nominated by professionals, such as dairy plant field staff, veterinarians, Extension specialists and Dairy Herd Improvement supervisors, who serve the dairy industry.
NDQA judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalists’ applications. In addition to milk quality indicators, such as somatic cell count and standard plate count, judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.