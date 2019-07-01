Dairy manufacturers from throughout the state submitted a record number 445 entries for the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, which took place June 20 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The contest featured 39 classes, including a new division for milk.
The 2019 Grand Master Cheesemaker, Grand Champion Butter, Grand Champion Yogurt, Grand Champion Sour Cream and Grand Champion Milk will be announced at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Auction proceeds fund scholarships for students pursuing dairy-related degrees and support the board’s new interactive educational display, Dairy Lane, located in the Lower Dairy Barn at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Full results can be found at https://wistatefair.com/competitions/dairy-promo-board/.
Top entries in each class include:
Mild Cheddar: Timothy Stearns, Agropur, Weyauwega; Dan Stearns, Agropur, Weyauwega; and Team Sartori, Sartori Cheese, Plymouth.
Aged Cheddar: Dan Stearns, Agropur, Weyauwega; Henning’s Cheese For The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan; and Henning’s Cheese For The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan.
Colby, Monterey Jack: Bill Stocker, Shullsburg Creamery, Shullsburg; Henning’s Cheese For The Artisan Cheese Exchange, The Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan; and William Hanson, Arena Cheese, Arena.
Swiss Styles: Shullsburg Team, Prairie Farms, Monona; Jamie Fahrney, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe; and Josh Johnson, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Monroe.
Brick, Muenster: John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena; Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead; and Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead.
Mozzarella: Roger Krohn, Agropur, Luxemburg; George Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo; and Jesse Thompson, Foremost Farms USA, Appleton.
String Cheese: Heydi Luis, Cesar’s Cheese, Random Lake; Cesar Luis, Cesar’s Cheese, Random Lake; and Damaris Luis, Cesar’s Cheese, Random Lake.
Blue Veined Cheese: Team Almena, Saputo Cheese, Milwaukee; Team Emmi Roth Seymour, Emmi Roth USA, Seymour; and Team Almena, Saputo Cheese, Milwaukee.
Feta: Micah Klug, Agropur, Weyauwega; Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Steve Buholzer, Klondike Cheese, Monroe.
Flavored Pepper Cheese: Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team, Maple Leaf Cheese, Monroe; Kevin Entringer, Baker Cheese, St. Cloud; and Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team, Maple Leaf Cheese, Monroe.
Flavored Soft Cheese: Kristi Wuthrich, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Justin Lowery, Klondike Cheese Co, Monroe; and Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese: Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake; John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena; and Henning’s Cheese For the Artisan Cheese Exchange, Sheboygan.
Smoked Cheese: Shawn Sadler, AMPI, Jim Falls; Team Saxon, Mosaic Meadows, Malone; and Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team, Maple Leaf Cheese, Monroe.
Flavored Hard Cheese: Team Sartori, Sartori Cheese, Plymouth; Team Sartori, Sartori Cheese, Plymouth; and Team Sartori, Sartori Cheese, Plymouth.
Smear Ripened Cheese: Team Emmi Roth Monroe, Emmi Roth USA, Monroe; Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake; and Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake.
Cold Pack Cheese, Cheese Food: Team Pine River, Pine River Pre-Pack, Newton; Team Pine River, Pine River Pre-Pack, Newton; and Team Scott’s of Wisconsin, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie.
Pasteurized Process Cheese, Cheese Food, Cheese Spread: Gilman Cheese, Gilman; Russ Evans, AMPI, Portage; and Russ Evans, AMPI, Portage.
Reduced Fat or Lite Cheese: Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Matt Erdley, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Steve Webster, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
Open Class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese: Team Scott’s of Wisconsin, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie; George Crave, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo; and Team Scott’s of Wisconsin, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie.
Havarti: Matt Henze, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead; Steve Stettler, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead; and Decatur Cheesemakers, Decatur Dairy, Brodhead.
Flavored Havarti: Luke Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Ron Bechtolt, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Ron Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
Open Class – Semi-Soft Cheese: Eric Schmid, Brunkow Cheese, Darlington; Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team, Maple Leaf Cheese, Monroe; and Cedar Grove Team, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain.
Open Class – Hard Cheese: Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake; Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake; and Team Lake Country Dairy, Lake Country Dairy, Turtle Lake.
Flavored Goat Milk Cheese: Team LaClare, Mosaic Meadows, Malone; Team LaClare, Mosaic Meadows, Malone; and Saputo Cheese, Milwaukee.
Natural Goat Milk Cheese: Saputo Cheese, Milwaukee; Cedar Grove Team, Cedar Grove Cheese, Plain; and Saputo Cheese, Milwaukee.
Latin American Cheese: John (Randy) Pitman, Mill Creek Cheese, Arena; Hector Larraga, Mexican Cheese Producers, Darlington; and Casey Berget, V&V Supremo Foods/Chula Vista Cheese, Browntown.
Sheep & Mixed Milk Cheese: Mike Matucheski, Sartori Cheese, Antigo; Eckerman Sheep Company, Antigo; and Eckerman Sheep Company, Antigo.
Salted Butter: Mary Burmaster, Foremost Farms USA, Reedsburg; Team JS, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie; and Diana Seep, Foremost Farms USA, Reedsburg.
Unsalted Butter: Team Weyauwega, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie; Al Bekkum, Nordic Creamery, Westby; and Team Old World Creamery, Scott’s of Wisconsin, Sun Prairie.
Flavored High Protein Yogurt: Steve Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Matt Martin, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
Unflavored High Protein Yogurt: Matt Martin, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Westby Co-op Creamery, Westby.
Open Class – Flavored Yogurt: Yodelay Yogurt, Madison; Yodelay Yogurt, Madison; and Yodelay Yogurt, Madison.
Open Class – Unflavored Yogurt: CROPP/Organic Valley, LaFarge.
Drinkable Cultured Products: Team Weber’s Farm Store, Nasonville Dairy, Marshfield; Team Weber’s Farm Store, Nasonville Dairy, Marshfield; and Lifeway Foods, Waukesha.
Open Class – Flavored Sour Cream: Westby Co-op Creamery, Westby; Westby Co-op Creamery, Westby.
Open Class – Unflavored Sour Cream: Westby Co-op Creamery, Westby; Westby Co-op Creamery, Westby; and Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
Low Fat Sour Cream: Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; Adam Buholzer, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe; and Matt Martin, Klondike Cheese Co., Monroe.
2% Fluid Milk – White: Team LaClare, Mosaic Meadows, Malone; Lamers Dairy, Appleton; and James Baerwolf, Sassy Cow Creamery, Columbus.
2% Fluid Milk – Chocolate: Team Weber’s Farm Store, Nasonville Dairy, Marshfield.