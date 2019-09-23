The dairy farms attendees of World Dairy Expo will see during the virtual farm tour will look much different than the dairy farms that Mike and Sue Fischer of Hatley and Mike and Lori Paulus of Fredonia founded in the 1970s.
Mike and Sue Fischer of Hatley founded Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm in 1972 with eight cows. Today, in partnership with their son, Jon, and his wife, Heidi, the family cares for a milking herd of 911 Holsteins in a double-20 parlor.
Paulus Dairy in Fredonia started in 1975 as a traditional 35-cow herd in a stanchion barn. From there, the farm owned by Mike and Lori Paulus, their son, Andy, and daughter, Tiffany Schneider, has grown, building two free-stall barns and a double-20 parallel parlor to accommodate the 1,550 cows currently in the milking herd.
In total, three Wisconsin dairies will be featured as World Dairy Expo’s virtual farm tours, which are presented daily to showcase a variety of farm aspects including genetics, technology, community engagement, environmental stewardship, cow comfort and multi-generations.
The farm’s owners or managers will also be present during the virtual farm tours, available to answer questions and participate in an open discussion following the video tour of their operations.
Wisconsin farms participating in the virtual tours this year include Kieler Farms of Platteville, showcasing its 1,800-head milking operation, which is also multi-generational; Paulus Dairy of Fredonia, highlighting its 1,550-head milking operation with a focus on environmental stewardship; and Fischer-Clark Dairy of Hatley, a 911-head milking operation that focuses on cow comfort.
At Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm, the facilities have continuously been updated to match the growth patterns of the farm. Most recently, this included the construction of a tunnel ventilated barn to complement the existing naturally ventilated barn that now both house milking cows. A new heifer facility was constructed in 2012 and then expanded in 2015 in preparation for the latest milking herd growth in 2016.
The young stock facilities also include a mono-sloped, four-row barn built in 2017 to accommodate 128 individual pens and a second structure built in 2018 to house calves post-weaning and before they are moved into the established facility at 75 days old.
Like many farms, environmental efforts are important to the dairy. The family prioritizes soil conservation using strip-till and no-till methods and uses precision technology to micro-manage additional nutrients.
Paulus Dairy has grown most recently through the acquisitions of five different herds. This has led to a focus on improving the genetic potential of the herd by working with a mating specialist to select the right bulls and breeding the lower cows to angus.
As a founding member of the Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families group, Paulus Dairy strives to minimize its environmental impact. The organization works with the Milwaukee River Watershed Conservation Partnership to provide a platform for producers and landowners to share ideas, concerns, priorities, and lessons learned about agricultural conservation efforts within the Milwaukee River Watershed.
The third Wisconsin dairy on the virtual tours, Kieler Farms in Platteville, is owned and operated by nine members of the Kieler family. The family milks 1,800 cows — primarily Holsteins with a few Brown Swiss and Red & White cattle — in a 50-stall rotary parlor and farms on about 3,500 acres.
The farm features a cross-ventilated free-stall barn for the milking herd with a combination of individual hutches, group housing and free-stall facilities to care for the heifers.
Other farms participating this year include Richland Dairy of Kenyon, Minn., highlighting their 115-head milking operation with a technology and environmental focus; Moo-Riah Dairy of Melba, Idaho; Aurora Ridge Dairy of Aurora, New York; Albright Jerseys of Willard, Ohio; and Ratliff Jerseys of Garnett, Kansas.
The half-hour visual presentations have been a part of the World Dairy Expo for more than 15 years.
World Dairy Expo is Oct. 1-5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A full schedule of virtual tours, along with other information, is available at worlddairyexpo.com.