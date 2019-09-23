MADISON — Four individuals, including two from Wisconsin, who excel both in the dairy industry and their communities are scheduled to formally receive Recognition Awards on Oct. 2 during the 53rd annual World Dairy Expo.
Dr. Randy Shaver, formerly of the UW-Madison Department of Dairy Science, is being recognized as the Industry Person of the Year.
Shaver retired from his position with UW-Madison in July and appreciated the “good fortune” of earning this award the year that he retired. Shaver continues to do some outside consulting.
Although colleagues had won the award in the past and he knew a colleague had nominated him for the award, Shaver wasn’t expecting to win. “I was surprised,” Shaver said of when he learned he’d been selected.
Shaver said he was “appreciative” of the award and “humbled by it,” describing the award a “quite an honor.”
Shaver has a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctoral degree in dairy science, the last of which was earned at UW-Madison. Shaver worked in industry for a few years before joining UW-Madison’s Department of Dairy Science.
During his professional career, Shaver appreciated the opportunity to focus on the nutrition and feed aspects of the dairy industry, a passion he developed growing up on a dairy in Pennsylvania.
Corn silage was a particular area Shaver devoted his career to, and seeing it come to the forefront and emerge as key forage was a part of his career he found the most rewarding.
Throughout his time at UW-Madison, Shaver advised or co-advised 30 master’s and doctoral students. He also authored or co-authored a cumulative total of over 600 peer-review journal publications, scientific abstracts, popular-press articles in industry trade magazines, newsletter articles, UW-Extension handouts and internet publications.
Shaver has also spoken at dairy industry conferences and workshops and has received a number of professional and academic awards.
However, this award from World Dairy Expo “means the most,” Shaver said, because it comes from the industry he worked to serve.
Shaver said he was proud to be a part of the industry, particularly the Wisconsin dairy industry that brought him to Madison for graduate school and offered him opportunities to stay and build a career.
Recipients of the Industry Person of the Year award must excel in research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields as part of an industry or institution with ties to the dairy industry and must reside in the United States.
Janina Siemers of Siemers Holsteins in Newton is being honored as Dairy Woman of the Year.
Upon the announcement of the award earlier this year, Siemers told The Country Today that she was “incredibly humbled to receive this honor.”
Despite having grown up on her family’s dairy farm in California, Siemers did not expect to be involved in the dairy industry until meeting and marrying her husband, Dan, and moving with him to Wisconsin to join his family’s dairy operation in 1995. Her work with the dairy ever since has now earned her this recognition from World Dairy Expo.
“It’s just an incredible honor,” Siemers said earlier this year. “And there’s no possible way this could have happened without the family and the trust they have for the next generation.”
Siemers, business manager at the farm of 2,500 milking cows and 5,500 cropped acres, has various responsibilities in the operation, including keeping track of 50 full-time employees. Siemers has also been a 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl coach in her county and a school board member for the Howards Grove School District.
Being honored as Dairyman of the Year is Steve Maddox of Maddox Dairy in Burrel, California.
According to nomination guidelines, Dairy Producers of the Year awards are presented to individuals who are “active dairy producers and whose primary source of income is derived from dairy enterprise.” Additional considerations for the award are efficient production, quality breeding, progressive management practices, history of achievement, and involvement in the community, government activities, marketing organizations, World Dairy Expo and other aspects of the dairy industry.
Dr. Julio A. Brache Arzeno, president of the board of Rica Group in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is being recognized as the International Person of the Year.
Award winners in that category must excel in international research, development, education, marketing, manufacturing or other fields as part of an industry or institution with ties to the dairy industry and have a primary residence outside of the United States.
Honorees will be recognized during the Dinner with the Stars at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, following the WDE Welcome Reception. Tickets are now only available at will-call the night of the banquet.
Award recipients for 2019 were first announced in March.
Nominations for the 2020 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are already open. The nomination form and guidelines can be found at worlddairyexpo.com/pages/Recognition-Award-Program.php, as can a list of previous award winners. Applications and supporting materials must be received by Feb. 1, 2020.
Award winners are selected by an anonymous committee of their peers.