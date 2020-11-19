World Dairy Expo has announced the launch of its new podcast, The Dairy Show.
Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and online at worlddairyexpo.com, new episodes of The Dairy Show are added on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Expo’s podcast features a new guest during every episode discussing topics related to the dairy industry.
“Without the global dairy industry gathering in Madison, Wisconsin for World Dairy Expo 2020, we wanted to give people a place to still gather, just digitally,” said Katie Schmitt, WDE communications manager and host of The Dairy Show. “The Dairy Show is focused on discussing topics ranging from cows to the colored shavings to cutting-edge technology while introducing a new guest during each episode to provide unique perspectives.”
As of Nov. 18, The Dairy Show has published four episodes discussing the founding of World Dairy Expo, understanding milk markets, the connection between commercial dairying and the Showring, and how one young dairy producer has diversified her operation using cheese. Future episodes will continue to explore more facets of the dairy industry year-round.