Plans for the 54th World Dairy Expo, Sept. 28-Oct. 2, are continuing to progress at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, but alternative venues are also being considered, the organization announced in an update on March 3.
"Expo recognizes that uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021," the update read.
The update said that Expo has met and will continue to communicate with Dane County and Alliant Energy Center officials over current and potential future local COVID-19 restrictions.
But "(d)ue to World Dairy Expo’s role as the gathering place of an essential global industry, the organization’s leadership is simultaneously exploring alternative venues for hosting the 2021 show," the update said.
Requests for proposal were gathered in February, although World Dairy Expo said they are "not at liberty to disclose which venues are being considered."
A decision on where the show will be held will be made later this spring by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee.
The latest World Dairy Expo news will be posted on their social media accounts and on their website: www.worlddairyexpo.com.