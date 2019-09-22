The World Dairy Expo Exhibitor Locator was up-to-date at press time. The latest exhibitor updates are available at worlddairyexpo.com. Click on the “Attendee Information” tab and go to “Participating Companies.”

EH-Exhibition Hall

AR-Arena Building

TM-Outdoor Trade Mall

AL-Coliseum, Arena Level

MC-Coliseum, Main Concourse

TC-Trade Center

IL-International Lounge (IL accessible only to registered international visitors)

16th Street Deli, MC Concessions

2B Investments, AL 120

2Gamma Srl, MC 56

4-D Ag Fashion, TC 806, TM 670

4-D Ag World, TC 806, TM 670

4dBarn, EH 6303

ABC Genetics, IL 353

ABS Global, AL 153-155

Accelerated Genetics

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp, EH 1505-1507

Activon, Inc., EH 6001

Acumen Detection, INC, AL 117

ADA Enterprises, Inc., AR 484, 485

ADF Milking USA, Inc., EH 1615, 1616

ADM Animal Nutrition, EH 1611-1712

Advanced Animal Diagnostics, EH 2405

Advanced Comfort Technology, Inc., EH 1713-1716, IL 313

Advanced Preservative Systems, AR 486

Afimilk, EH, 3601-3702

Ag Tech Security, AL 182

Ag-Bag, EH 2601-2702, TM 654-665

Agpro, Inc., EH 1813, 1814

AgrAbility of Wisconsin, EH 6209

Agrarian Solutions, EH 4001-4103

Agri Feed International, L.L.C, AL 163

Agri-Comfort, EH 5015-5017

Agri-King, Inc., MC 47-50, MC EB 7-8

Agri-Placement Services, Inc., EH 6004

Agri-Plastics Mfg., TC 906-936

Agri-Pro Enterprises of Iowa, EH 3913

Agri-Trac Inc., EH 1705

Agri-View, EH 3403

AgriBuckle, AL 174

Agricle, TC 872-898

Agricow Srl., AR 474, 475

Agricultural , TM Q

AgriFinancial, AR 452

Agriprom, AR 424

AgriSteel USA, EH 2006-2107B

Agrisure Traits

AgriTech Analytics, MC 32

AgroChem, Inc., EH 6002, 6003

Agromatic, EH 2011-2116

Agrotech USA, AR 487, 488

AgroVantage System, EH 4207, 4208

AgSource Cooperative Services, EH 4515

AgVet Associates, LLC, EH 3511-3513

AI Total, IL 358

Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition NA, Inc., AL 134

AktivPuls, EH 3916

Al’s Concrete Products, AR 492

Albers Dairy Equipment, EH 2705, 2706, IL 319, TM 690-692

Alforex Seeds, EH 1911, 1912

Algonite, AL 106, 107

Allflex Livestock Intelligence, EH 3608-3709

Allflex USA, Inc., EH 4511-4513

Alliance Tire Group, AL 119

Alliant Energy Corporation

Alltech, EH 3201-3306

Ambic Equipment Limited, EH 1311-1314

Amelicor, EH 4205

American Agco Trading Company, AR 498

American Dairy Coalition, EH 2615, 2616

American Dairy Goat Association, MC 10

American Dairy Science Association, AL 178

American Dairymen, EH 1305

American Farm Bureau Insurance Services, Inc., AR 444

American Farm Rubber LLC, AL 198

American Guernsey Association, AL 195

American Jersey Cattle Association, AL 101, AL 102

American Milking Shorthorn Society, MC 84

Ameriprint, LLC, EH 4518-4529

Amino Plus, EH 2415, IL 324

AMS Galaxy USA, TC 807-836

AMS Genetics International, LLC, AL 121, 122

AMTS, MC 16, 17

Andis Company, MC 1-5, MC 7, 8

Anicam Enterprises, IL 351, 352

Animal Agriculture Alliance, EH 4505

Animal Health International, EH 3713-3715

ANIMART, EH 2815-2918

Animat, EH 1401, 1402

Anka Products, EH 4011-4112

Apex Valves, EH 3511-3513

Appleton Steel, Inc., TM HH

ARM & HAMMER, EH 4216, 4217

Armando Alvarez Group, MC 67

Armenta, EH 6210

Arntjen Germany GmbH, AL 141, 142

Artex Barn Solutions, Ltd., EH 2017-2318

Artex Manufacturing, TM 684

Artwork by APJ, MC 77

Aspen, EH 3713-3715

Associated Milk Producers Inc., EH 4407

AutoVent LLC, TC 807-836

AXCE, MC 45

Ayrshire Breeders Association, MC 78, 79

Bag Man LLC, AR 414-418

Balchem Corp., EH 1804-1806

Barclay Truck Rebuilding & Manufacturing, TC 817

Bauer North America, EH 1115-1118

Bavarian Fleckvieh Genetics, AL 103

Bayer Animal Health, EH 4004, 4005

Bayer Crop Science, EH 4006, 4007

Bayland Buildings, Inc., EH 2006-2107B

Beacon Automation Pty Ltd, TC 916

Beco Dairy Automation, Inc., EH 1601-1702

BeefTrader.com, TC 902

Bender Machine Works, Inc., EH 3407

Best Footing Concrete Grooving, MC 46

Bio-Vet, Inc., EH 1503, 1504

BioControl North America Inc., AL 207

Bioret Agri, EH 6107-6208

Biorigin, AL 199

BioZyme Incorporated, TC 882

Blackhawk Technical College, MC 38tt

BMO Harris Bank, EH 4422

Bock’s Identi Company, EH 3511-3513

Boehringer Ingelheim, EH 2806-2909

Boerger, LLC, TM Q

Bonnie Mohr Studio, AL WL2, AL WL3

Boomerang Dairy , AR 410-413

BouMatic, EH 3703, 3704, EH 3801-3909

BouMatic Robotics, EH 3703, 3704, EH 3801-3909

Bovine Boutique, EH 4501-4503

Bovine Frequency Products LLC, AL 148

Bovine Innovations Group, AL 211

BoviSync, TC 903

Boviteq, AL 216

Brickl Bros., Inc., EH 1608

Brightmark Energy, EH 6008

Britespan Building Systems Inc., EH 4301, 4302

Britz Networks Sdn Bhd, MC 60

Brown Bear Corporation, AR 455

Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association, AL 189

Buildings by Alpha

Burrows Enterprises, EH S07, S08

Byler Industrial Tool & Supply, TC 869

Byron Seed, LLC, AR 433, 434

Calf Blankets by Udder Tech, Inc., AR 500-504

Calf-Star, EH 1411-1514, TM 725

Calf-Tel, EH 2008-2309

CalfHero.com, AL 170-172

CalfStart LLC, EH 1211-1214

Cambridge Technologies, AL 220

Can-am BRP US Inc., TM 678, 679

Canadian Livestock Genetics Association, IL 356

Canarm Ltd., EH 1903-1906

Cargill Animal Nutrition, EH 3401-3502

Carmel Group Inc., TC 855

Carol’s Original Works, EH 4428

Cary Sign, EH 4432

Cattle Care, TC 884

Cattle Connection

Cattleland Inc., AL 183

Centerplate , Food Concession

Central Life Sciences, EH 3411, 3412

Channel Seed, EH 4006, 4007

Chr. Hansen, AR 437, 438

Citura, TC 830, 831

CLAAS of America, EH 2603, 2604

Clarifly Larvicide, EH 3411, 3412

Clipper Parts & Repair, MC 87

Coburn Company, Inc., EH 2703, 2704, EH 2801-2905, TC 825, 826

Coffee Wagon, TM R

Cogent Breeding Ltd, AL 156-158

ColoQuick, AL 170-172

Comfort Hoof Care, AL 109-111, AL 184 — 186B

Comfort Slat Mat Ltd., TC 818, 819

Commercial Exhibitor Lounge, EH2

Compeer Financial

Comstock Creamery, LLC, EH 6110

Conewango Products Corp., EH 1107

Conklin Company, Inc., EH 4207, 4208

Connecterra-Ida, TC 847, 848

Connor Agriscience, AR 490, 491

Consumer Physics, AR 457

Continental Plastic Corporation, MC 88, 89

Contree Sprayers and Equipment, AR 517

CoPulsation Milking System, MC 65

Cordex North America, EH 4515.5

Cotran Corporation, MC 9

Cotton Incorporated, EH 4105, 4106

Cottonseed, LLC, EH 4107

Country Silver and Gifts, EH 4429

Cowhouse International, TC 847, 848

CowManager, EH 4001-4103

Cowsmopolitan Dairy Magazine, AL 192, 193

Crane Pumps & Systems, TM 754, TM 755

CRV, AL 105

Crystal Creek, Inc., TC 893

Cullenberg & Tensen, PLLC, EH 6007

Cumberland Valley Analytical Services, AR 511

Custom Safety Groovers, AL 138

Cybil Fisher Photography, TM AAA

Dairy Agenda Today, AL 194

Dairy Applications BV, EH 4431

Dairy Beef Quality Assurance, EH 4508

Dairy Business Association, EH 6211

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association, MC 83tt

Dairy Farmers of America, EH 4506, 4507

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, EH 6304-6307

Dairy Girl Network, MC 31tt

Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship, TC 843

Dairy Health Products, TC 938

Dairy Herd Management, EH 2505, 2506

Dairy Lane Systems Ltd., TC 940

Dairy Management Inc., EH 4320-4322

Dairy One, MC 16, 17

Dairy Records Management Systems, MC 37, 38

Dairy Star, MC 33

Dairy Tech, Inc., EH 1211-1214

Dairyland Hoof Care Institute, Inc., AL 109-111

Dairyland Laboratories, EH 4104

DairyLand Structures LLC, TC 823

DairyLighting.com LLC, TC 883

Dairymaster USA, Inc., EH 2111B-2312

Dairypower Equipment, AR 466

DairyRealty.com, MC 41

Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee

Dane County Holstein Breeders

Dane County Land Conservation, TC 867

Dane County Pork Producers, TM 735

DariTech, Inc., AR 421-423, TC 813-841

DaSilveira Southwest Inc., AR 515

Datamars, Inc., EH 2401-2403

DBC Ag Products, EH 1613, 1614

DCC Waterbeds, EH 1713-1716, IL 313

Dejno’s Shavings & Pellets, AL 150

DeLaval, Inc., EH 3011-3315

Delta Livestock Construction, EH 1813, 1814

Destination Madison, IL Commercial Exhibitor Lounge

Destron Fearing, EH 4511-4513

Development Resources of Iowa Inc., AR 470, 471

Diamond Grid Nebraska, AL 136

Diamond V, EH 3616-3718

Dick Meyer Company, Inc., EH 2416

Diesel Forward, TC 915

Digested Organics LLC, AR 443

Dinamica Generale US Inc., EH 5005, 5006

Doda USA, Inc, TM 720, 721

Dodgeland Ag-Systems, Inc., EH 1604

Double S Liquid Feed Service, Inc., AL 113

DPI Global, EH 4308

Dr. Register & Associates, Inc., EH 2406

Drench-Mate, MC 34, 35

DSM Food Specialties USA, Inc., EH 3914

DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., EH 3915

DVO, Inc., EH 4206

Dymax Inc., MC 51

Dynamint Udder Cream, EH 4013

E-Zee Milking Equipment, LLC, EH 2811-2913

Easy Boss E, TC 845

EASYFIX USA, EH 1817-1918

EBJ Livestock Market, Inc., TC 902

EBY, TM 646, 647

Ecolab, EH 2717, 2718

Econoprint

EcoPlanet Environmental, LLC, EH 4219

Ecosyl Products Inc., EH 4203, 4204

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, EH 6211

Edney Distributing Co., Inc., TM 700-702

Eisenmann Corporation, MC 24

Eisentraut AG Services, TM 671, 672

Elanco Animal Health, EH 4324, 4325

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, EH 6109

ELMEGA, AL 201

Emlab Genetics, AL 118

Endovac Animal Health, EH 4306, 4307

Energrow, EH 1205, 1206

Energy Feeds International, AL 179

energybank, MC 52

Enogen Feed, AR 496

Enve Acres Ag Supply LLC, TC 868

Envision, AL 127, 128

Enz-A-Bac Advanced Products, AL 175

EPISURG Group of Industries, AL 129

Esmilco, Inc., EH 4408

Essential Water Solutions, Inc., MC 59

Estrotect, EH 3504

Eurofins Scientific, EH 6009

EuroTier 2020, MC 28

EverLast Lighting, AL 209

Evolution International, AL 221, 222

Exhibition Hall Balcony, EH2 Balcony

Expo Bistro , Food Concession , EH Atrium

Expo Family Lounge, sponsored by Dairy Girl Network, EH2 WDE Family Lounge

Extrutech Plastics, Inc., EH 2814

EZ PVC LLC, TC 821

EZid Livestock ID, AL 130

Fabdec Ltd, MC 69

Family Dairies USA, EH 3507

Famo Feeds, TC 805

FAN Separator USA, EH 1115-1118

Farm Inc, TC 917

Farmers National Company, MC 36

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, EH 3507

Fastrack, EH 4207, 4208

Featherlite Trailers, TM T

Feed Supervisor Software, MC 80, 81

Feedstuffs, EH 2614

Feedworks USA, Ltd.

Fight Bac, EH 1609, IL 362

Five-G Consulting, EH 1813, 1814

Fleet Farm, EH 5012

Fliegl, TM 708, 709

Forage Genetics International

Forage Seminar Stage, AR Forage Seminar Stage

Ford Distributing, TM 630-632

Foremost Farms USA, EH 4410, 4411

Form-A-Feed, Inc., EH 4404

Forster-Technik GmbH, TC 877, 878

Forward Farm Lines, LLC, TM 674-675

Fox Valley Quality Control Lab, EH 3507

Fox Valley Technical College, MC 28tt

Foxworthy Supply, Inc., EH 1709

Frenchville Trailer Sales LLC, TM 749

Fritsch Equipment Corp., TM 648

Fulinks Science and Technology, TC 891

Furst-McNess Company, EH 3408-3509

FutureCow, EH 3817-3918

G&D Chillers, AR 514

Gabel Belting, Inc., AR 436

GEA, EH 2001-2305, EH 4313-4316

GEA FIL, EH 3511-3513

GEA Ice Cream Stand, EH 4601-4603

Gempler’s, AL 147

GenerVations Inc., AL 167-169

Genes Diffusion, AL 174B

Genetics Australia Co-operative Ltd, AL 160

GENEX, AL 218-224, EH 1605, 1606

Geno Global, AL 153-155

GenOvations,

GGI-SPERMEX GmbH, AL 139, 140

Gift Farm, TM S

Giltspur Scientific Ltd., AL 137

Glen Dimplex Thermal Solutions, TC 947

Global Cow, EH 4409, MC WB8

Global Dairy Institute, EH 1215-1318, EH 2017-2318

Global Genetic Resources, MC 54

GLOBAL NUTRITECH BIOTECHNOLOGY LLC, EH 6005

Golden Calf Company, AL 170-172

Goweil Maschinenbau GmbH, AR 448

Grassland Oregon, AL 112

GrassWorks, Inc., TC 867

Graze, TC 867

Green County Development Corp Inc., MC 38tt

Green Meadows Forage, EH 4310-4312

Green Source Automation, AR 454

Greenfield Contractors, EH 3816

GREENFREESTALL, AR 410-413

Groviv, TM U

GROWMARK, Inc.

GVD Feed Covers LLC, TC 939

H&E Innovations, LLC, TC 894

H&S Manufacturing Co., Inc., EH 3415-3518, TM 710-712

Hamilton Industries, Inc., TC 901

Harvestore, EH 1201-1303

Hatfield Mfg. Inc., AR 464, 465

Hay & Forage Grower, AR 428

Haybuster, AR 403-406, IL 361

Hays Genetics International Ltd., IL 315

Heiniger USA

HerdStrong, EH 4305, EH 4309

Highline Manufacturing, AL 151

Hoard’s Dairyman, AL 213, 217, EH 4327, 4328, IL 314

Holland Dairy Valley, TC 847, 848

Holm & Laue Export GmbH, EH 1411-1514, TM 725

Holstein Association USA, Inc., MC 29-31

Holstein International, MC 27

Holstein Plaza, AL 121, 122

HolsteinTrader.com, TC 902

Hoof Supervisor, MC 80, 81

Hoof Trimmers Association, Inc., MC 66

Hoofcount Ltd., TC 904, 905

Hover Chute, AR 468

Hubbard Feeds, Inc., EH 4008-4109

Huvepharma, Inc., EH 3705, 3706

Hygieia Biological Laboratories, AL 126

I.D.ology, EH 4309

IBA, Inc., EH 2501-2504

ICD, IRZ CONSTRUCTION DIVISION, TC 941

IDEXX, EH 1207

IGES, LLC, EH 1307

Images Custom Embroidery, EH S04

ImmuCell Corporation, EH 2914

Immuno-Dynamics, Inc., MC 71

Imu-Tek, MC 15

IMV Imaging, EH 5013, 5014

Innovative Lighting Technology, AL 196

INSEME S.p.A., AL 156-158

Insight FS, MC 42

Insure My Forage, AR 505

Interdamo USA, AL 162

Intermizoo, AL 174B

International Cryogenics, Inc., AL 197

International Protein Sires, IL 325, MC 18-20

International Stock Food Corporation, EH 4303, 4304

International Veterinary Supplies, AL 135

Investors Community Bank, EH 4504

Investors Insurance Services, EH 4504

J&D Manufacturing, EH 1101-1106

Jamesway Farm Equipment Inc., EH 3001-3106B

JanAire Curtains LLC, AR 432

Jaylor Fabricating Inc., TM D

JBS Equipment, TC 870

JDJ Solutions, EH 4013

Jenkins Iron and Steel, TM 718, 719

Jetstream Genetics, Inc., AL 190, 191

JMB North America, AR 493

Jobe Valves, Ltd., EH 4013

John Deere, TM M, N, TM OO

John Deere Financial, MC 12

Johnson’s Innovations, AR 453

Jones Equipment Company LLC, TM 638, 639

JOURDAIN S.A.S., TC 940

JOZ, AR 512, 513

JT Boats Manure Agitators, TM A

Just Coffee Co-Op, TM Coliseum West Outdoor Concessions

Kansas Department of Agriculture, MC 45tt, 46tt

Keenan, EH 3201-3306

Kegonsa Room, EH2

Keith Bolsen Silage Safety Foundation, AR 490, 491

Kelly Ryan Equipment Company, Inc., AR 400-402, AR 400.5

Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health

Kemps Dairy Products

KenAg, Inc., EH 1803

Kent Feed, EH 2611-2712

Kestrel Weather Meters, TC 804

Kifco, Inc., TM 685

Kingsdale Farms

Kleen Test Products, EH 2715

Klussendorf Memorial Association

Knowledge Nook, EH Knowledge Nook

Kozie’s Express Concessions, TM 732

Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, EH 6111

KSI Supply, Inc., AL 206

KTG — North America — CDP, Inc, MC 55

Kuhn North America, Inc., TM E, F

Kunafin, EH 1603

La Belle Colostrum, EH 3615

LA-CO Industries, Inc., AL 173

Labby Inc., AL 210

Laboratoire M2 Inc., EH 3404

Laird Mfg. LLC, TM 636, 637

Lakeshore Technical College, MC 30tt

Lallemand Animal Nutrition, AR 494, 495

Land O’Lakes Animal Milk Solutions, EH 4412-4414

Land O’Lakes International, EH 4412-4414

Land O’Lakes Member Relations, EH 4412-4414

Land O’Lakes, Inc., EH 4412-4414

Larry Schultz, Artist, EH 4420, 4421

LEDWisconsin, AL 114, 115

Legend Rubber Inc, EH 4517.5

Lely, AR 461-483, AR 499, TM I, J

Lemken USA, TM 706, 707

Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel, TM AA

Linzmeier Business Solutions, EH 5010

LiquiTube Marketing International, TC 890

Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, EH 5000

Lone Star Enterprises Inc., EH S01

LOWE Equipment Attachments, EH 1704

LSE Manufacturing, Inc., EH S01

LuckNow Products, IL 354, TM 752, TM 753, TM 753B

LVI Litter Processors, EH S03

Madero Dairy Systems, EH 1408-1509, EH 4113

Madison Central Business Improvement District, EH 4530

Magnation Water Technologies, TC 827

MAI Animal Health, EH 2605

MAI/Genesis, EH 3503

Malaysian Palm Oil Board, MC 39

Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association, EH 4214, 4215

MAPAgri Inc., MC 13

MarginSmart, EH 5010

Marloo Equipment, TM 640-644

Masterrind GmbH, IL 322

Masters Choice Hybrids, EH 2417-2518, IL 328

Mastitis Management Tools, Inc., AL 124, 125

Maximus, TC 895

McFinn Technologies, EH 3514

McLanahan Corporation, TM 656-667

Mensch Manufacturing, TM 694-705

Merck Animal Health, EH 2411-2513

Messer Repair & Fabricating LLC, TM 698, 699

Metalcraft by K, MC 63

Meyer Mfg. Corp., TM P

Micro Technologies, EH 2606, 2607

MicroMist Systems, AR 509, 510

Micron Bio-Systems, EH 3408-3509

Micronutrients, EH 1204

Mid-State Equipment, Inc., TM K

Midwest Sidewalls, TC 881

Midwestern BioAg, Inc., EH 1811, 1812

Midwestern Hoof Care, TM HH

milc group, EH 5003

Milk Bar NZA, TC 825, 826

Milk Specialties Global Animal Nutrition, EH 3413, 3414

Milker’s Helpers, EH 5008, 5009

Milkplan SA, EH 4114, 4115

MilkSource Genetics,

Mill Wheel Dairy Show Clinics, MC 1-5, MC 7, 8

Minitube USA, Inc., AL 214

Miraco, EH 1815, 1816

MISCO Refractometer, TC 822

Mistral, AL 106, 107

MJE Livestock Equipment, TC 856

MLD VETERINARY SUPPLIERS, MC 44

Monona Room, EH2 Monona

Morris Concessions, TM 790

Motomco Ltd., MC 14

MSW Plastics, Inc., EH 1304

MTech Dairy Solutions, EH 4415-4417

Multimin USA, EH 3511-3513

Munters Corporation, EH 1706, 1707

MVE Chart, AL 226, 227

MWI Animal Health, EH 2606, 2607

My Dairy Dashboard, EH 4425, 4426

Mycogen Seeds, AR 476-478

Mycogen Seeds Attendee Learning Lounge

Nasco, MC 1-5, MC 7, 8

National All-Jersey Inc., AL 101, AL 102

National Dairy Shrine, TM P1 DS

National Hay Association, EH 4310-4312

NDEco, EH 1415-1518

Nebraska Alfalfa Marketing Association, EH 2617, 2618

Nebraska State Dairy Association, EH 2414

Nedap Livestock Management, EH 1915, 1916

Neogen Corporation, EH 3613, 3614

Neptune Enterprises, TM 650-652

New Generation Genetics, Inc., AL 187

New Holland, TM C

New Vision Ag and Specialties, LLC, AL 212

New York Holstein Association, Inc., AL 192, 193

New Zealand National Fieldays Society, EH 4011-4112

Nexgrow, AR 472

NEXGROW Alfalfa

NextGen Group LLC, TC 818, 819

Nextire Inc., TC 800, 801

Nooyen Manufacturing, Inc., MC 64

Normande Genetics, TC 844

North American Normande Association, TC 842

North Brook Farms, EH 3813-3815

Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation, MC 29tt

Northern Biogas, TM Q

Northern Dairy Equipment Ltd, EH 1112-1114

Norwood Sales, Inc., TM 722, 724

NovaVive Inc., TC 859

Novita Nutrition, TC 900

Novus International, Inc., EH 1403, 1404

NRV, EH 1703

Nu-Ag/Bosko, Inc., EH 2603, 2604

Nucor Building Systems, MC 43

Nuhn Industries Ltd., TM 676-687

NuPulse, EH 2811-2913

Nutech Biosciences Inc, EH 6300, 6301

O&T Farms, MC 57, 58

Oak Ridge Foam & Coating Systems, AR 497

Octaform Systems Inc., AR 446

Olmix, AL 106, 107

Onfarm Solutions, EH 1112-1114

Organic Valley, TC 857, 858

Origination, Inc., AL 215, IL 364

Osnabrueck Herdbook, IL 312

Osseo Plastics & Supply Inc., EH 4326

Oxbo International Corporation, AR 506

Ozolea Rete Agricola, AL 176, 176B

PACIFIL S.A., TC 820

Page & Pedersen International, Ltd, EH 5007, IL 360

Papa Ruben’s , Food Concession , TM 793

Papillon Agricultural Company, EH 2707

Passion Ag, Inc., TC 865

Patz Corporation, EH 2113B-2316

Paul Mueller Company, EH 1807-1909

Paul WERNER Inc., TM 714

Peach Teats Limited, EH 4013

Peak Forage Solutions, Inc, EH B1

Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence, AL 188

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, AL 188

Penta Equipment Inc., TM 680-682

Performance Probiotics, LLC, EH 3604, 3605, IL 321

Phibro Animal Health, Corp., EH 4516, 4517

Pieper Automation, TC 854

Pieper Electric, Inc., TC 854

Pinnacle Climate Technologies, EH 4201, 4202

Pioneer, EH 2407-2509

Pipping Concrete Inc., AR 431

Pizza Hut, TM 731

Polled Dairy Cattle, AL 131

Poly Dome, TM B

PortaCheck, Inc., EH 4209, IL 320

Prairie Creek Seed

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

Precision Hoof Care LLC, TM HH

Prime Metal Buildings and Components, EH 5011

Prioridad Lechera, MC 72, 73

Priority IAC, Inc., MC 72, 73

Pro Chiller Systems, Inc., EH 5004

Pro-Fit Show Supply, TM V

ProActive Solutions USA, LLC, EH 3505

ProCROSS, AL 108

Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, MC 67tt

Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, EH 4427

ProfitSource, EH 2404

ProGentus, AL 143-145

Progressive Forage, AR 458

Progressive Publishing, AR 441, 442, EH 4400

Promat Inc., EH 1215-1318

ProStar Energy Solutions, TC 803

Protekta, TC 929, 930

Protexia, TC 852, 853

Provimi, TC 830, 831

Provita Animal Health LLC, EH 1306

Provita Supplements, Inc., AR 430

Puck, TM 634, 635

Puli-Sistem S.R.L., AL 176, 176B

Purina Animal Nutrition, LLC, EH 4412-4414

Purple Cow Gift Shop, EH 4518-4529

QualiTech Inc., EH 4405, 4406

Quality Concessions, TM 730

Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., EH 4329, 4330

Quality Roasting Inc, EH 3506

Quatro Boots, AR 414-418

R Braun Inc., TM 726, 727

R&D LifeSciences, LLC, EH 2713, 2714

Ralco, EH 1208-1309

Raytec Manufacturing, MC 21

RCI Engineering, TM O

RDO Equipment Co., TM 689

Recon Technologies LLC, EH 1112-1114

Red & White Dairy Cattle Association, AL 161

Redback Boots USA, MC 85

Redmond Minerals, Inc., AR 420

Reed Footwear, AR 414-418

Renn Mill Center Inc., EH 1913, 1914

RESCO, MC 70

Ritchey Livestock ID, MC 53

Ritchie Industries, Inc., EH 1405-1407

Rivendale Farms

River Valley Farm, TM Semex Tent

RJB Company, EH 1311-1314

Roll-O-Matic Curtains, AR 470, 471

Rostech Electronics, EH 3603

Roth Mfg., TC 906-936

Roto-Mix, LLC, EH 3016-3318

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc., EH 3007-3309

RP Feed Components, EH 2615, 2616

RPC-BPI Agriculture, EH 3606, 3607

RSI Calf Systems, TM 645

Rubes Cartoons, EH C1

S.I. Feeders, TM G

Safe-Trac Grooving, AR 445

Sale Pavilion, TM Sale Pavilion

SCCL, EH 3405

Scherer Inc., TC 879

Schlueter Company, EH 3916, EH 4016-4018

Schwartz Manufacturing Company, EH 1108, TM H

Sealpro Silage Barrier Film, AR 490, 491

Secco International, Inc., EH 1617-1718

Secure Covers, AR 414-418

Select Sires, Inc., AL 167-169, EH 4001-4103

Semex, TM Semex Tent

Seneca Dairy Systems LLC, TC 927, 928

Serval Canada, EH 1703

Setric Best Inc, EH 4509.5

Seven Treasures, MC EB1-EB4

Shady Lane Curtains, TC 828

Shanghai Terrui International Trade, TC 918-920

Shoof International Ltd., EH 6302

ShowFresH2O

Shredlage LLC, EH 2603, 2604

Sikkema’s Equipment Inc., TC 921-923

Sila Grow Sales (BC) Ltd, AL 225

Silostop, AR 450, 451

Sitrex, TM 630-632

Skinner AgSolutions, Inc, TM Q

Slot Drain Systems, TC 896

Slurrystore, EH 1201-1303

SMITH Surface-Prep Solutions, TC 871

SOFIVO, AL 208

SomaDetect

SOP S.r.l., AL 180, 181

South Dakota Department of Agriculture, EH 4514

South Dakota State University, EH 4513.6

Southern IL Scale, TC 948

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, MC 48tt

Soy Best, EH 4210, 4211, IL 316

Spectrum Premium Non-GMO, AR 426, 427

Sperm Processor Pvt. Ltd., AL 116

SSI Corporation, EH 2613

St. Jacobs ABC, AL 153-155

Starbar, EH 3411, 3412

State of Wisconsin

Steel Cow Gallery & Studios, EH 4515B

StepRight Stockmanship Solutions, AL 109-111

Steuart Labs, MC 86

STgenetics, AL 146, AL 156-158, EH 4212, 4213

Stockyard Style, TC 850-876

Structures Unlimited, LLC, AR 456

Sun-North Systems, Ltd, EH 2608-2709

Sundown Industries Corp., EH 1111

SUPERBROWN, IL 318

Superior Attachments Inc., TC 944-946

Superior Livestock Auction, AR 447

Superior Mat & Comfort Inc., TC 885, 886

Supranusa Rubber, TC 942

Supreme International Limited, EH 3007-3309

Sure Step Consulting International, AL 109-111

Swissgenetics, TM Semex Tent

Synergy Metalworks, LLC, AL 109-111

Syngenta, AR 496

Systems Technologies, TC 854

Tags4All Global Inc., AR 410-413

Tasco Dome Covered Structures, TC 846

Teagle Machinery Ltd., EH S02

TechMix, EH 2716

Tenderfoot Products, EH 1307

The Country Today, AR 435

The National Dairy FARM Program, EH 4508

The Nutra-Glo Company, AL 200

The Tanbark, presented by Compeer Financial

Tie Down Engineering, TC 866

Tim Gibson, AL 152

Timab Magnesium USA, AL 159

Tire Sidewall Depot, AR 516

Titan International, TC 925, 926

Toast Food Truck, TM 792

Tom Morris Ltd.

Topcon Agriculture, EH 1501, 1502, MC 21

Torenna, AR 410-413

Track Shack BBQ, TM 791

Trakrite Global LLC, AL 109-111

Trakrite Services LLC, AL 109-111

Trans Ova Genetics, AL 143-145

TransAgra International, Inc., EH 1109, 1110

TriCal Superior Forage, TC 892

Trident Processes LLC, AR 425

Trioliet, EH 2206-2307, TM 660-662

Triple Crown Products, EH 4510

Triple-Hil Sires, AL 123

Truck Supervisor, MC 80, 81

Tuffy Tilt Tables, TM 688

Turner Inc., TC 863-889

Twin Mountain Fence Company, TC 943

U.S. Screen Company, TM 716, 717

Udder Comfort Inc., AL 164-166

Udder Gun, MC 22, 23

Udder Tech, Inc., AR 500-504

UNIFORM-Agri, EH 1708

University of Wisconsin Cheese Stand, MC 37tt

UW-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, MC 39tt, 40tt

UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, MC 41tt

UW-Platteville School of Agriculture, MC 35tt

UW-River Falls, IL 317

UW-River Falls — CAFES, MC 27tt

Up North Plastics, Inc., EH 3406

Upsi-Daisy Cow Lifter , Transportation/Livestock Handling , TC 829

US Dairy Export Council, EH 4320-4322

US Dairy Forage Research Center, AR USDFRC

USDA Farm Service Agency, EH 4402

USDA National Ag Statistics Service, EH 4403

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, EH 4402

USDA, AMS, Dairy Market News, EH 4403

USDA-APHIS-Veterinary Services, EH 4401

UW-Extension Dairy Team, MC 21tt

UW-Madison Farm & Industry Short Course, IL 327

Validus, AR 467

Valley Agricultural Software, Inc., EH 4331, 4332

Valley Fudge and Candy, EH 6011

Valley Vet Supply, MC 40

Valmetal USA Inc., EH 3001-3106B

Van Beek Natural Science, EH 5001, 5002

Vanberg Specialized Coatings, AL 228

Vantage Dairy Supplies, LLC, AL 149

Vaughan Company Inc., AR 407, 408

Ventec Canada, Inc., EH 4317-4319

Versa Corporation, TM 696, 697

VES Environmental Solutions, LLC, EH S05, S06, TC 861, TM W

Vets Plus, Inc., EH 2713, 2714

Vettec, Inc., EH 1607

Vilofoss, TC 929, 930

Virtus Nutrition, EH 4323

Vita Plus Corporation, EH 1801-1902

Volac International Limited, EH 4203, 4204

Volac Wilmar Feed Ingredients, EH 4203, 4204

W-L Alfalfa, EH 3707

Wagler & Associates, Inc., MC 43

Wahl Clipper & Lister Shearing, MC 1-5, MC 7, 8

Waikato Milking Systems NZ Ltd., EH 6101-6205

Waikato Milking Systems USA, Ltd., EH 6101-6205

Waubesa Room, EH2 Waubesa

WeCover Structures Inc., AR 507, 508

Weizur Group, IL 359

Western Ag Enterprise Inc., MC 11

Westwaard, AR 421-423

Westway Feed Products, MC 75, 76

Wetit Teat Spray Technology, TC 913, 914

WG Critical Care, LLC, EH 4116-4118

Where Food Comes From, Inc., AR 467

WHRL Solutions LLC, EH 6010

Wieser Concrete Products Inc, TM 658-669

Winfield United, EH 4412-4414

Wingra Room, EH2 Wingra

Wisconsin Beef Council, EH 4509

Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, TM 734

Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, EH 4509.6

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, EH 4423

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection, EH 4424

Wisconsin Farm Report Radio,

Wisconsin Farmers Union, MC 68tt

Wisconsin Holstein Association, AL 104

Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium, EH 4430

Woodchuck Bedding Spreader, TM 649

World Forage Analysis Superbowl, AR WFAS

World Wide Sires, Ltd., MC 25, 26

Worthington Industries, AL 132, 133, IL 351, 352

Y-Tex Corporation, EH 4014, 4015

YES Equipment & Services, Inc., EH 2514-2516, TM 750, TM 750B, TM 751, TM 751B, TM 752B

Yunker Plastics, Inc., AR 480

Zeeland Farm Services, Inc, AL 205

Zelpharma, TC 860

Zinpro Performance Minerals, EH 3611-3712

Zoetis, EH 3811-3912

Zuechter-Service ZSAG, IL 322