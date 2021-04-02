World Dairy Expo announced April 1, after thorough consideration, World Dairy Expo 2021 will remain in Madison. The 54th edition of the event is scheduled for Expo’s historic home, the Alliant Energy Center, Sept. 28–Oct. 2. This announcement comes after contingency planning and consideration of alternative venues.
“The clarity that Expo’s leaders sought from Dane County officials regarding the path forward for responsibly and safely hosting World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come to fruition,” said Bill Hageman, WDE Board President. “We are grateful for the patience and commitment to World Dairy Expo exhibited by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process. Expo is excited for Madison to once again be the place where the global dairy industry meets!”
“We are eager to build upon the strong partnership between Dane County and World Dairy Expo as the organization moves forward with plans for its 2021 event in Madison,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “The only home World Dairy Expo has known is Dane County, Wisconsin, and we are ready to welcome the dairy industry’s premier event back to our community this fall.”
Discussions regarding the contract extension proposed by Dane County in early March concerning World Dairy Expo’s use of the Alliant Energy Center, a county-owned facility, will take place over the coming months.