WISCONSIN DELLS — Fifteen years ago, Amber Radatz was one of two interns at the newly established UW Discovery Farms, working with another intern, Tim Radatz, to help install water quality monitoring equipment at several new sites. The rest is history — the two eventually married and continue their passion for Discovery Farms today, with Amber working with UW Discovery Farms as a co-director in western Wisconsin and Tim working with Discovery Farms MN as their coordinator.
Radatz spent a good deal of time looking through the archives in preparation of the eighth annual Discovery Farms Conference on Dec. 11, where she outlined the history of UW-Extension supported program.
What started with eight farms as part of the UW Discovery Farms program in 2004 has now grown to over 20 farms in 2019. The amount of data collected has grown too; after installing equipment and monitoring water quality on participating farms for five to seven years, a report is generated and shared, with insights gained.
In 2014, UW Discovery Farms and Discovery Farms MN began combining the data they each collected from their individual farms, strengthening each of their programs through the sharing and comparing of that data. It’s something that couldn’t have been done 15 years ago as the data was just beginning to be collected from farms participating in the programs.
The amount of time, plus the growing amount of data, has allowed Discovery Farms staff to really take a look at farming systems like tillage, where runoff happens and when, crop types and prioritizing areas on each farm that could present a challenge when it comes to runoff, soil loss, phosphorus loss and nitrogen loss.
According to Eric Cooley, co-director of UW Discovery Farms, two main points have stuck out from the data that has been collected through Discovery Farms: there is high potential for soil loss specifically in corn silage production and in some years, new seeding of alfalfa; and there is a challenge with nutrient loss with fall applications of manure, especially in corn silage systems and back-to-back corn silage.
Data collected has shown that alfalfa has had the highest average runoff of the crops they study, compared against new seeding alfalfa, corn, corn silage, pasture, new seeding pasture and soybeans. However, runoff will occur in all of these systems, so Discovery Farms continues to think about how farmers can minimize it.
The data has also shown that of all the forage crops studied, corn silage allows for the most soil loss, with the highest amounts lost in May and June, times where farmers are typically doing tillage and planting crops. Not much soil is lost was recorded during the cold months when the ground is frozen.
Discovery Farms has compiled potential options to minimize runoff and soil loss, with their recommendations including reduced tillage or no-till; using alternative forages or a different crop rotation; considering cover crops or planting into green covers; and retaining crop residue on the soil’s surface as extra residue helps break up a raindrop’s impact. There are a myriad of more potential options, Cooley said, adding that farmers will likely need a combination of these options to mitigate soil loss and runoff moving forward.
“But no-till may be one of the predominant tools we have for soil loss, and the data showed that,” he said.
As for phosphorus loss, Discovery Farms is seeing more and more wintertime losses of phosphorus on their participating farms. Higher losses were recorded in May and June, but March as well, with each time frame presenting its own challenges. In the colder months, three-fourths of the phosphorus lost is in a dissolved form; in May and June, three-fourths of the phosphorus lost is in a particulate form.
Potential options for minimizing phosphorus loss are similar to the recommendations to minimize runoff and soil loss, but also include incorporating manure for particulate phosphorus loss; however, if a farmer would like to minimize dissolved phosphorus loss, they’ll also need to think about the timing of their manure applications or fertilizer and the maintenance of a proper soil test to check phosphorus levels.
Discovery Farms isn’t seeing a lot of nitrogen loss in their forage crops on the surface, but they have recorded high levels on tile systems with corn silage. Potential options to minimize this include timing manure or fertilizer applications so they sync with the crop’s need for the nutrients; considering cover crops and planting green; and incorporating alternative forage crops into a rotation.
Cooley also shared some early data on cover crops, collected from two Rock County fields. The cover crop case study will continue but the data is “exciting for cover crop enthusiasts” and “has a lot of potential in the future.”
Following Cooley’s presentation, three farmers participated in a panel discussion about the benefits of using alternative rotations and crops. The remainder of the conference focused on groundwater, an area Discovery Farms is interested in studying.