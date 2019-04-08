BARRON — Late winter offered a bit of lull in Gail Smith’s hectic farming schedule, but with the recent warmer weather, it won’t be long before any wiggle room in her days is gone.
Smith oversees three greenhouses plus up to 30 acres of vegetable production at DragSmith Farms near Barron. While greens have occupied much of the greenhouse space all winter, room is being made this spring for hanging baskets and vegetables for transplant into the fields.
“Our greenhouses are full of greens all the time,” she said. “We have greens everywhere in the winter because it takes so much longer for them. They’re pushed into every corner, and we can hardly keep up.”
While Gail oversees production and fieldwork, her husband, Maurice, 73, hits the road three days a week for deliveries to restaurants and food cooperatives throughout the Twin Cities. He also delivers one day a week to stops in Eau Claire.
This land has provided well for the Smiths, but they’re ready for a slower pace. As one of the largest microgreen growers in the Upper Midwest, with year-round production, they’ve set up their business for future success and growth, Gail said.
“It’s time to find the next-generation farmer,” she said. “We would love to start training the next family or people or group, however it gets done, to pass on the baton.”
Gail, 65, the fourth generation of her family to farm here, says she’d love to be able to keep the property as a family farm, and she’s willing to train the next owners.
“We don’t have enough of those in Wisconsin anymore,” she said of family farms.
From arugula and sunflowers to pea tendrils and even popcorn, the Smiths ventured into the microgreen market about a decade ago, starting with 24 trays. Their first customer, Canoe Bay in Chetek, saw them as a viable replacement for their Ohio supplier. Word quickly spread among area chefs in search of a local source of these delicate, flavorful young plants.
“There was nobody to teach me how to do this, nobody to ask, and they’re all different,” Gail said. “In each greenhouse, there are zones of sunlight and heat and cold temperatures, air flow. You have to learn all these details.”
DragSmith Farms now grows about 30 different varieties year-round. Seeds can be costly, and they purchase most of theirs, tested for germination and performance as a microgreen, from Johnny’s Selected Seeds.
Aided by the additional heat and sunlight, it’s only one to three weeks from planting to microgreen harvest in summer; that period extends to two to five weeks in the winter months.
“The whole atmosphere is different in winter,” Gail said.
Cut by hand and packaged in a clam shell, nutritious microgreens sell for $4.50 to $5.50 per ounce. One tray might yield about 3 to 4 ounces. Gail estimates that she processes 100 to 150 pounds of microgreens and salad mix each week.
“It’s what keeps the farm running,” she said. “You can have this small but delightful salad that’s very nutrient-dense.”
DragSmith also offers fully grown versions as part of their Mississippi Greens mix. A 5-pound batch may include a dozen or more different greens, such as their heirloom-variety lettuces, Gail said. Some plants such as nasturtium and pansies also provide colorful, edible flowers to grace plates and drinks in upscale dining establishments.
The Smiths work with about 100 restaurants, and Maurice makes more than 25 stops in a normal day. The farm’s pink T-shirts have become highly recognizable among establishment owners. Smith said their produce has been eaten by celebrities such as Prince and former President Barack Obama, and the farm is highlighted in three different cookbooks.
While they have been available in Twin Cities food co-ops, DragSmith products are not sold in local grocery stores, much to the chagrin of some faithful customers.
“One lady comes here every week to get her one pound of Mississippi Greens because she can’t get them in the store,” Gail said. “We’ve been busy enough we haven’t pushed it that hard, but it could be a possibility for the next farming family to come in.”
Seeing strong demand, she’s working to add hemp as a microgreen and is awaiting completion of her background check. She anticipates that it would be similar to growing tobacco, tomatoes or peppers.
“I would like to grow the transplants for the oil,” she said. “There are not very many certified organic greenhouses. Most that grow the oil want an organic plant.”
Planting the seed
During the summer, the Smiths grow a wide range of vegetables to be sold in their Farm Share program. Customers also can stop in to purchase transplants and herbs for their own gardens. The Smiths start everything themselves from seed in their greenhouses.
“We start everything ourselves so if we can’t get organic seed, at least they’re grown in an organic environment from the very start,” Gail said.
How much acreage they farm each season depends on the help and the market outlook for the season. It has become increasingly difficult to find workers, especially skilled farm labor, and she often finds herself filling in.
At the season’s peak, they like to have nine to 11 employees, depending on if they’re full or part time. Through this past winter, they employed three full-time and five part-time workers.
Produce such as red and green cabbage, winter radishes, turnips, squash and rutabaga “if we’re lucky,” Gail said, are stored for the winter.
“Last year, squash did really well, but we didn’t get to harvest all the Brussels sprouts because it got cold early,” she said, “and it wasn’t a good year for cabbage.”
Organic potting soil is brought in in large totes from Cowsmo in Cochrane and recycled onto the DragSmith fields. Since its start, the farm has followed organic principles.
The farm began with Gail’s great-grandfather, who grew tobacco and later added dairy cows. Her grandfather and father continued the dairy herd, but eventually, her dad sold the cows and raised cash crops, mostly peas and beans for the local cannery.
“None of them used chemicals on our farm,” she said. “Dad was an organic farmer when everybody was going into chemical fertilizers ... . He totally resisted that.”
The Smiths purchased the more than 100-acre farm in 1988, taking it in new directions but maintaining those organic roots.
In their Farm Share program, offered between late June and early November, the Smiths supplement their products with items from other farmers, including potatoes from Organic Spuddies in Antigo, honey from Milk ‘N Honey Acres of Almena, bison meat from Northstar Bison, milk from Castle Rock Organic Farms in Osseo, maple syrup from various producers and eggs from St. Croix Valley Produce in Woodville.
Their eggs come from Amish farmers in the Baldwin area, and DragSmith Farms sells 25 to 45 cases of eggs each week.
“They’re well-organized and always have them,” Gail said.
Even as they begin to eye retirement, the Smiths continue to work toward the future, with a sales area and certified kitchen in the works so they can host chef demonstrations and have a place for using extra produce such as tomatoes.
“It has been quite the journey,” Gail said. “There’s a lot of potential to go in many different ways.”