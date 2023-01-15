Meal

The simple joys of a meal made at home with fresh, local ingredients.

 Kara Berlage

The drought the past few summers and the dramatic storms this winter remind us of how the impacts of climate change touch everyone. This is especially true for folks growing food across the world, as some areas face desertification while others face massive flooding, and everything in between.

Surviving and thriving as a species means that the choices everyone makes — from governments to everyday people — will impact how well we navigate this challenge. An immediate piece of the puzzle we can all tackle pertains to travel and shipping. Staying home this winter and making your own delicious meals with local ingredients is an active way to curb waste, reduce emissions and cultivate resilient local foods systems.

